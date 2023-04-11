Kadetten hand first defeat to Füchse Berlin
What a performance by Odinn Thor Rikhardsson. After scoring 24 goals in the two Last 16 legs against Ystad, the Icelandic wing was unstoppable again in the first quarter-final against Füchse Berlin. His 15 goals for Kadetten Schaffhausen were the key for the Swiss champions' 37:33 victory, who opened the gate towards potentially their first-ever EHF Finals Men.
It was Kadetten's second victory against a German team in this season after winning 25:24 at Göppingen in the group phase. Meanwhile, after 12 victories in the same number of European League matches, Berlin were defeated for the first time in this competition.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 37:33 (19:18)
The first half was close. Kadetten turned a 7:10 deficit around thanks to eight Rikhardsson strikes and took a narrow 19:18 advantage to the locker room. After the break, the hosts were never behind and Füchse drew level just once at 28:28 after a 3:0 run.
In crunch time, Kadetten goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic was a cornerstone, saving 16 shots, nine of them after the break - he clearly won the goalkeeper duel against Viktor Kireev and Dejan Milosavljev. The biggest margin was five goals in the final minutes.
Rikhardsson was clearly the standout player, netting his 100th season goal for 26:23 in the 38th minute and ending as the current top scorer of the competition with 104 goals. Besides him, a former Füchse player was among Kadetten’s best scorers: German Torben Matzken, who played in Berlin from 2016 until 2020, netted four times for Schaffhausen. The best Füchse scorers were Lasse Andersson with seven goals and Milos Vujovic with six strikes.
However the story is far from over. Berlin know how to strike back in second-leg matches, proved by turning a -11 deficit in the 2011/12 Champions League quarter-finals against Valladolid into the ticket to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne and turning a -8 deficit against Nexe in the EHF Cup quarter-finals 2017/18 into a ticket to the finals.
At some points the guys played too hastily. But I have to say that they showed an outstanding game. The 3,500 spectators inspired us and gave us some extra power. We fly to Berlin to fight for the Finals.
We started solidly in the game but then we made many, many mistakes especially in defence. At 28:28 we had the chance to turn the game. We didn't and Kadetten Schaffhausen on the other hand punished us. I promise that it will not be an easy game for Kadetten Schaffhausen next week in Berlin.