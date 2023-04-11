Kadetten hand first defeat to Füchse Berlin 

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 37:33 (19:18)

The first half was close. Kadetten turned a 7:10 deficit around thanks to eight Rikhardsson strikes and took a narrow 19:18 advantage to the locker room. After the break, the hosts were never behind and Füchse drew level just once at 28:28 after a 3:0 run.

In crunch time, Kadetten goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic was a cornerstone, saving 16 shots, nine of them after the break - he clearly won the goalkeeper duel against Viktor Kireev and Dejan Milosavljev. The biggest margin was five goals in the final minutes.

Odinn Thor Rikhardsson gets closer to the 💯 goal-mark in style!



Rikhardsson was clearly the standout player, netting his 100th season goal for 26:23 in the 38th minute and ending as the current top scorer of the competition with 104 goals. Besides him, a former Füchse player was among Kadetten’s best scorers: German Torben Matzken, who played in Berlin from 2016 until 2020, netted four times for Schaffhausen. The best Füchse scorers were Lasse Andersson with seven goals and Milos Vujovic with six strikes.

However the story is far from over. Berlin know how to strike back in second-leg matches, proved by turning a -11 deficit in the 2011/12 Champions League quarter-finals against Valladolid into the ticket to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne and turning a -8 deficit against Nexe in the EHF Cup quarter-finals 2017/18 into a ticket to the finals.