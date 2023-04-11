Flensburg confirm favourite status against Granollers

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 30:31 (14:17)

It was not all plain sailing for Flensburg, but eventually the German powerhouse extended their amazing run of form with a hard-fought away win against Fraikin BM. Granollers. The Spanish side, who were undefeated on their home court in the EHF European League Men group phase, lost their second home game in a row, but it was not for lack of trying. After going down 17:14 at the break, they mounted a big comeback, just in the Last 16 phase against Skanderborg-Aarhus, tying the game at 25:25 with 12 minutes to go.

But Flensburg were too strong, despite an excellent game from veteran Antonio Garcia, who confirmed his status as Granollers’ top scorer this season with a six-goal performance. Riding an excellent game from goalkeeper Kevin Møller, who just returned from injury and saved 16 shots for a 40 per cent save efficiency, Flensburg sealed a 31:30 win, improving their chances of progression before the second leg, which they will host next Tuesday.