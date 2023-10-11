Samir Bellahcene: “The reality in Kiel is even better than the dream”

“Everything happened so quickly. I had contact with Veszprém in the summer, but things did not work out. So when THW Kiel called, I knew how big an opportunity it was for me, and I’m grateful I was able to join” said the 28-year-old.

Bellahcene insisted on doing things the right way, as he even called Vincent Gérard before moving to Kiel, just so he would not step on his boundaries. “He was very classy, he did not know where to stand because I’m still here to replace him. He is a friend of mine so I did not want him to take things the wrong way.”

This being done, just a couple of days after signing his contract, Bellahcene – who enjoyed his first games with the France national team in April – was on the court in the Wunderino Arena, for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League second round game against Pick Szeged.