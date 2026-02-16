The EHF European League Men 2025/26 is back — and the competition is heating up, as the 16 teams remaining in the race for the title begin the main round. The competition has been on hiatus since early December, when the group matches concluded and 16 teams farewelled the competition. The sides that ranked first and second on their group matches tables progressed to the main round, and it is in this current stage that the teams continuing into the knockout phase will be decided.