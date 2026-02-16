Starting whistle on European League Men 2025/26 main round

Starting whistle on European League Men 2025/26 main round

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
16 February 2026, 13:00

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 is back — and the competition is heating up, as the 16 teams remaining in the race for the title begin the main round. The competition has been on hiatus since early December, when the group matches concluded and 16 teams farewelled the competition. The sides that ranked first and second on their group matches tables progressed to the main round, and it is in this current stage that the teams continuing into the knockout phase will be decided.

In the spotlight as the main round begins are a mighty German derby featuring the defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt and 2024/25 semi-finalists THW Kiel, and a clash in an already tight group IV between Fredericia Håndboldklub and Kadetten Schaffhausen.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP I

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Tuesday 17 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams start the main round on four points, making this a top-of-the-table clash to open group I
  • both also have perfect records of victories behind them and topped their group matches tables, although Flensburg had a few closer results compared to Kiel; THW won all games in the first stage except one by at least eight goals
  • Flensburg’s top scorer in the European League this season is back Marko Grgić (37 goals), who was key in Germany’s silver medal at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026
  • Kiel are led by wing Bence Imre, on 31 goals; Imre also had a big EURO, finishing as seventh top scorer of the competition with 46 goals and recording an impressive accuracy of 80.7 per cent
  • there is a long tradition between the sides, who have met close to 100 times before across all competitions; while Kiel have the upper hand in the historic record, they have not beaten Flensburg since 2021 and the title holders won in a Bundesliga clash this season

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260216 ELM MR R1 Preview Text 1

GROUP IV

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Tuesday 17 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the opening match of one of two main round groups with all teams level on two points; Fredericia are ranked first but the group is extremely tight to begin, with the goal difference that decides the positions ranging only from +1 to -1
  • Kadetten made it to the main round on the last day of group matches, clinching group H’s second ticket behind Nexe thanks to a big win over Partizan; Fredericia also had a close contest to reach the main round but booked their place in round 5 of the group matches, following Hannover as the second-ranked group G side
  • Fredericia are playing only their second international season, after debuting in the EHF Champions League 2024/25; this is their first participation in the EHF European League main round
  • Kadetten are a seasoned European cup club, and have reached the knockout stage of the EHF European League in three out of four appearances in the competition — but they now return to the main round after missing it last season
  • Kadetten wing Óðinn Ríkharðsson, who was part of the Iceland line-up that made a long-awaited return to the EHF EURO semi-finals in January, has netted 40 goals in the EHF European League to rank among the top 15 scorers

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260216 ELM MR R1 Preview Text 2

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 17 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP II

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP)
Tuesday 17 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

FC Porto (POR) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN)
Tuesday 17 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP III

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)
Tuesday 17 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

MT Melsungen (GER) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)
Tuesday 17 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP IV

Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 17 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

 

photos © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen (main); Niklas Lau Petersen (first in-text); Laura Etienne (last in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251204 Scm Szeged 061
Previous Article Nail-biting duels await as final group phase sprint begins

Latest news

More News