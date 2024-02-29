Kielce end Kolstad's hopes; Magdeburg edge out Barça in MOTW
The closing day of round 13 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase on Thursday has brought the final decisions regarding quarter-final and play-off spots in group A, but has left the race in group B still open.
SC Magdeburg defeated Barça 29:28 in a spectacular Match of the Week in Germany as both teams are now level on 22 points. And with Telekom Veszprém HC (37:31 win at Montpellier HB) just two points behind, there is still the possibility open that the three teams end on level points next week.
I've been here for seven years now, and I really feel like we have become a great team. We've got a lot of younger players who are growing every day, side by side with the amazing experienced guys that we have here, and we have the absolute right to hope for the best against anyone.
I never thought I'd have the crowd in Zagreb welcome me this way. Usually they are not this supportive haha, but obviously there are so many memories from this place. Although I play for France, a part of me belongs here and it is always great to come to Croatia, especially in what will be my last season. Great feeling!
We had a lot of luck with Andi Wolff in the beginning, who helped us in defence. We made it stronger and stronger. Playing in the atmosphere with those spectators for our fans is amazing. We will see what’s going to
happen in the next game with Aalborg; with Zagreb winning against Paris, we have our chance to
take the third position.
Their defence was very strong and hard for us to make goals. We had some good chances but Wolff was also great. Kielce destroyed us in the defence, also played smart in the offence. There was great atmosphere in the arena, it’s wrong to say it’s fun to play here, but it’s very impressive what Kielce do and I have huge respect for this team and their coach.
This was a great victory against a big French club, the match was played with a great atmosphere in this old arena. At the end of the first half we made mistakes to let Montpellier come back into it and go ahead at the break. However we put in our best performance in the second half, particularly in defence.
It was a logical win for Veszprém. We are in a difficult phase right now, that’s three consecutive defeats which doesn’t happen very often for Montpellier. I saw some interesting things from us tonight, we are making progress in certain things. I’m frustrated, I love these players but they have to realise what they are capable of achieving; we have some young players, 19, 20, who will learn from playing in the Champions League.