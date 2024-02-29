20240229

Kielce end Kolstad's hopes; Magdeburg edge out Barça in MOTW

29 February 2024, 22:30

The closing day of round 13 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase on Thursday has brought the final decisions regarding quarter-final and play-off spots in group A, but has left the race in group B still open.

SC Magdeburg defeated Barça 29:28 in a spectacular Match of the Week in Germany as both teams are now level on 22 points. And with Telekom Veszprém HC (37:31 win at Montpellier HB) just two points behind, there is still the possibility open that the three teams end on level points next week.

Barça, though, are officially through to the quarter-finals no matter the results of the last round next week. That three-way tie can of course only happen if Barça lose and Veszprém beat Magdeburg in their direct encounter, but even in that case, Barça would finish second, as Veszprém would lead the 'mini table' with six points, followed by the Spanish side on four, and Magdeburg on two.

In group A, THW Kiel and Aalborg Håndbold are the confirmed quarter-finalists, while OTP Bank - Pick Szeged and HC Zagreb claim the last two play-off spots, after Zagreb downed Paris Saint-Germain Handball 28:26 and Kolstad Handball lost at Industria Kielce, 31:23.

In group B, Orlen Wisla Plock and FC Porto will duel next week for the last play-off spot.

  • Kolstad struggled to get past Andreas Wolff, who stopped 14 shots for Kielce and led his team to the win (31:23), forcing the Norwegian side out of the play-off race
  • Paris let their hopes of a direct quarter-final entry disappear in Zagreb, as the Croatian side relied on Luka Lovre Klarica scoring 10 to take a 28:26 win and confirm the Croatian side's place in the play-offs
  • Veszprém took 30 minutes to overcome Montpellier’s resistance but left France victorious, 37:31
  • Magdeburg remained unbeaten at home thanks to Gísli Kristjánsson’s buzzer beater which gave them the win in the MOTW against Barça (29:28), as well as owning himself the Player of the Match award

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 28:26 (13:13)

The fact that Thursday night was probably Nikola Karabatic’s last visit to the Zagreb Arena made the local fans turn up in numbers. And what they saw was a very even first half, as both teams played eye to eye during the first 30 minutes. While Luka Lovre Klarica took on scoring duties, the Croatian defence managed to neutralise Luc Steins, Paris’ playmaker. As a consequence, the hosts took the lead early on, even missing an opportunity to lead by three when Igor Mandic hit the crossbar from his own goal. If Paris managed to gather themselves, both teams were still level at the break (13:13).

The France side might have taken the best restart, thanks to line player Kamil Syprzak, but their momentum did not last long. Following the same recipe in the second half, which means giving the ball to Luka Lovre Klarica and watching him do wonders, Zagreb took the upper hand again. And when the right-back scored his ninth personal goal on a fastbreak, the hosts were up by two with 15 minute left. And in a tight end of the game, Zagreb’s goalkeeper David Mandic made the difference. With three stops in the last five minutes, he allowed his team to take two points that secure their presence in the play-offs for the first time since 2021.

I've been here for seven years now, and I really feel like we have become a great team. We've got a lot of younger players who are growing every day, side by side with the amazing experienced guys that we have here, and we have the absolute right to hope for the best against anyone.
Luka Lovre Klarica
Right back, HC Zagreb
I never thought I'd have the crowd in Zagreb welcome me this way. Usually they are not this supportive haha, but obviously there are so many memories from this place. Although I play for France, a part of me belongs here and it is always great to come to Croatia, especially in what will be my last season. Great feeling!
Nikola Karabatic
Centre back, Paris Saint-Germain Handball

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR) 31:23 (13:10)

Playing under the pressure of elimination did not seem to bother Kolstad’s players too much, as the Norwegian side took the best start in the game. Helped by their goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud, the visitors briefly took a two-goal advantage before things were made even. But Kielce turned things around, improving defensively and helping Andreas Wolff making nine saves in the first half alone. As Kolstad were struggling to get past him, Dylan Nahi and Alex Dujshebaev scored a combined seven goals to put the hosts ahead by three at the break. Kielce made the difference right after coming back from the dressing rooms.

Scoring a 5:1 series, the Polish side were seven goals up at the 37th minute, thanks to three consecutive goals by the Dujshebaev brothers. And once it got the momentum, it never let it go. Despite opening up his bench in the second half, coach Talant Dujshebaev enjoyed Kielce playing on a very regular level, taking a first eight-goal lead at the 51th minute and never letting Kolstad back into the game.

We had a lot of luck with Andi Wolff in the beginning, who helped us in defence. We made it stronger and stronger. Playing in the atmosphere with those spectators for our fans is amazing. We will see what’s going to
happen in the next game with Aalborg; with Zagreb winning against Paris, we have our chance to
take the third position.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
Their defence was very strong and hard for us to make goals. We had some good chances but Wolff was also great. Kielce destroyed us in the defence, also played smart in the offence. There was great atmosphere in the arena, it’s wrong to say it’s fun to play here, but it’s very impressive what Kielce do and I have huge respect for this team and their coach.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Coach, Kolstad Handball

MOTW: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (ESP) 29:28 (13:14)

If Barça seemed to have the upper hand for most of the first half, this domination did not really translate on the scoreboard at half-time. Despite Emil Nielsen stopping nine shots at a 40% efficiency rate, the visitors only managed to lead by one at the break. Barça took the momentum early, displaying some impressive defensive force to lead by three at the 22nd minute. But Magdeburg came back in only eight minutes, matching their opponents’ defensive performance and being led by Albin Lagergren and Daniel Pettersson, who netted right on the buzzer to bring back his team in the race.

Barça seemed to take the upper hand again in the second half, especially thanks to Luís Frade. Barça’s Portuguese line player scored eight times and offered his team a four-goal advantage at the 38th, which later proved to be not enough. Because SCM reacted, and they delivered an impressive last quarter. With Nikola Portner back between the posts, the German side stepped up a gear defensively. And scoring five straight goals between minutes 38 and 43, it took back the lead, heading to a money-time in which every team had its chance. The last attempt landed on Gísli Kristjánsson, and Magdeburg’s left-back did not let it go, throwing the ball past Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas and making it double: two points for his team and a Player of the Match award for himself.

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 31:37 (18:17)

If you only watched the first 20 minutes of the game, you probably got the wrong impression that Veszprém were going to take another easy victory. But just like in the first confrontation between the two sides this season, Montpellier actually gave them a very hard time. Sure, the French side took 20 minutes to settle in, not being able to stop Nedim Remili’s assists at first. As a consequence, Veszprém were leading by five at the 14th minute (11:6). But maybe playing too easily, the visitors started losing some balls, and Montpellier made the most of them. Running around after each turnover, Sebastian Karlsson and youngster Kylian Prat scored four unanswered goals to put the hosts up by one at the break (18:17).

The Hungarian side set things straight in the second half, picking up the exact same rhythm as they did at the start of the game. Pushing every ball they could, they soon took the momentum again, and a five-goal advantage at the 41st minute. Mikita Vailupau on the right-wing proved to be unstoppable, with eight goals, while Nedim Remili added a few assist to his seven goals. This time, Montpellier were not able to fight back, missing too many shots and looking without solutions defensively. Their maximum deficit was seven goals many times throughout the second part of the game, and Veszprém easily cruised to the win in the last 10 minutes.

This was a great victory against a big French club, the match was played with a great atmosphere in this old arena. At the end of the first half we made mistakes to let Montpellier come back into it and go ahead at the break. However we put in our best performance in the second half, particularly in defence.
Momir Ilic
Head coach, Telekom Veszprém HC
It was a logical win for Veszprém. We are in a difficult phase right now, that’s three consecutive defeats which doesn’t happen very often for Montpellier. I saw some interesting things from us tonight, we are making progress in certain things. I’m frustrated, I love these players but they have to realise what they are capable of achieving; we have some young players, 19, 20, who will learn from playing in the Champions League.
Patrice Canayer
Head coach, Montpellier HB
main image © 2024 Patryk Ptak

