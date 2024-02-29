Kielce end Kolstad's hopes; Magdeburg edge out Barça in MOTW

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 31:37 (18:17)

If you only watched the first 20 minutes of the game, you probably got the wrong impression that Veszprém were going to take another easy victory. But just like in the first confrontation between the two sides this season, Montpellier actually gave them a very hard time. Sure, the French side took 20 minutes to settle in, not being able to stop Nedim Remili’s assists at first. As a consequence, Veszprém were leading by five at the 14th minute (11:6). But maybe playing too easily, the visitors started losing some balls, and Montpellier made the most of them. Running around after each turnover, Sebastian Karlsson and youngster Kylian Prat scored four unanswered goals to put the hosts up by one at the break (18:17).

The Hungarian side set things straight in the second half, picking up the exact same rhythm as they did at the start of the game. Pushing every ball they could, they soon took the momentum again, and a five-goal advantage at the 41st minute. Mikita Vailupau on the right-wing proved to be unstoppable, with eight goals, while Nedim Remili added a few assist to his seven goals. This time, Montpellier were not able to fight back, missing too many shots and looking without solutions defensively. Their maximum deficit was seven goals many times throughout the second part of the game, and Veszprém easily cruised to the win in the last 10 minutes.