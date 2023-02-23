Kielce remain serious to take the win in Nantes

Kielce had nothing to play for in Nantes tonight, as Barça had already secured first spot. The Polish side could not be matched by either Nantes or Kiel, standing behind them.

But that does not mean the Polish team came as tourists to France, as they displayed an impressive performance to win in an arena where Kiel, Aalborg and Szeged all lost this season.

While the hosts did put their foot to the pedal in the second half, even taking a two-goal advantage with 15 minutes to play, Kielce were helped by a great performance from Andreas Wolff. The German goalkeeper stopped nine shots in 30 minutes to help his team return home victorious.