17:00

We take a short timeout but are back in the next hour to look forward to the late matches today. Join us again then as the action will get underway soon!

16:48

The situation in the other match at 18:45 CET is clear: if Aalborg beat Elverum, they are through to the play-offs. A draw might even do the job for them, as long as Celje do not beat Kiel (again..) in the simultaneous match. Even a defeat would be enough for Aalborg, but only if Celje also lose in Kiel.

And Elverum? They are out of the race and play for the club's honour in this Nordic derby.

MATCHDAY!

⚔Aalborg VS Elverum

🏆Machineseeker EHF Champions League

🏟 Sparekassen Arena 🕕 18:45

📺 Se kampen på TV3+

Let's go boys! #sammenforelverum pic.twitter.com/eSY9DXCNaH — ElverumHandball (@ElverumHandball) February 22, 2023

16:37

One of the early matches tonight takes place in Germany. While Kiel have done enough to advance to the play-offs but cannot qualify directly for the quarter-finals anymore, a lot more is at stake for opponents Celje.

Currently in seventh position and three points behind sixth-place Aalborg, they need to close the gap to the Danish side to two points maximum. In the last round next week, it is Celje vs Aalborg...

Well, something is at stake for Kiel, too: they surprisingly lost the reverse fixture in Slovenia earlier this season and therefore they have "eine offene Rechnung" with Celje as they say on Twitter:

16:22

Just before heading into the first of the last two rounds of the group phase, let's see where the 16 clubs stand:

QUALIFIED FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS:

- group A: –

- group B: Barça, Kielce

THROUGH TO THE PLAY-OFFS:

(* = can still qualify directly for QFs)

- group A: PSG*, Veszprém*, Magdeburg*, GOG*

- group B: Nantes, Kiel, Szeged

CAN STILL REACH THE PLAY-OFFS:

- group A: Dinamo, Zagreb, Plock, Porto

- group B: Aalborg, Celje

OUT OF THE RACE:

- group A: –

- group B: Elverum

16:02

To whet your appetite before we dive into each of the four matches, here is your menu for tonight. Remember all matches will be streamed live on EHFTV – but restrictions may apply for some matches depending on where you are watching from.

15:53

The full rundown for round 13, with four matches on both days:

15:45

In three hours' time we throw off round 13 – and this might become a lucky number for some teams!

Welcome to the live blog for the one-to-last round in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23. Eight matches today and tomorrow could bring more clarity: which teams go through to the quarter-finals directly, which teams advance to the play-offs, and which teams will have their European season come to an end next week?

To get on track, here is the round preview with info on all eight matches: