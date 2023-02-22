Live blog: Aalborg close in on play-off spot; Kiel lead Celje
The penultimate round of the group phase in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 features eight promising clashes, including the Match of the Week between CS Dinamo Bucuresti and GOG on Thursday at 18:45 CET.
- Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 group phase – round 13
- on Wednesday, started at 18:45 CET: Kiel vs Celje 17:15 at half-time, Aalborg vs Elverum 17:12 at half-time; coming up at 20:45 CET: Zagreb vs Magdeburg, Barça vs Szeged
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: MOTW Dinamo vs GOG, Plock vs PSG, Veszprém vs Porto; at 20:45 CET: Nantes vs Kielce
- see the group standings and read the round preview
Wednesday 22 February 2023
20:05
We have mentioned his brother Niklas before, but here a shoutout to Magnus Landin. On a perfect eight from eight (and counting) for Kiel against Celje tonight!
19:56
We are 12 minutes into the second half and it is 26:20 in Kiel and 24:18 in Aalborg. Seems we cannot expect too much tension anymore regarding the outcome of these two matches, but we are sure going to see some more brilliant actions and great goals – like Domagoj Duvnjak is showing us:
19:44
Later tonight we will see Barça trying to lock up top spot in group B. On Twitter, they posted the highlights from their match against Szeged earlier this season. Should be a good game again when the teams meet at 20:45 CET!
19:22 HALF-TIME |
- Kiel vs Celje 17:15
- Aalborg vs Elverum 17:12
Both home teams score 17 times in the first half, but more importantly: it looks like Aalborg are going to book their play-off ticket tonight and Celje will be out of the race, regardless whether they can turn around their match in Kiel.
20:19
Did we mention Felix Claar earlier? Here he is:
19:14
Team timeout Elverum. They led 2:0 and 4:2 early on in Denmark but find themselves five goals down (15:10) approaching half-time. Hard to see a way back into this game for them, especially with hosts Aalborg eager to seal their play-off spot.
19:09
Aalborg meanwhile 10:8 ahead against already-eliminated Elverum. Felix Claar the big man for the hosts so far, with five goals.
19:03
Playing against a team with Niklas Landin as goalkeeper doesn't make things easier for Celje:
18:57
First 10 minutes done, Celje two goals down (6:4) in Kiel. Remember, if Celje lose this match, they are out of the race for the play-offs...
... which would send Aalborg through. And speaking of Aalborg, they are one down against Elverum (7:6) after 12 minutes.
18:40
Throw-off in five minutes! Remember, EHFTV is your place to go for livestreaming!
18:29
Can Celje keep their play-off dreams alive? The young and talented side did so well to beat Kiel earlier this season and bring Barça on the brink of defeat last week, but will need to out-do themselves again tonight in the Wunderino Arena in Kiel...
18:16
The icing on the cake today will be provided by the defending champions: Barça take on Szeged and they will lock up the first position in group B if they keep at least one point at home.
In that case, Kielce cannot go level with Barça anymore when the two powerhouses meet next week in the last round of the group phase.
And Szeged? They have secured their play-off ticket, so they can approach tonight's game relaxed – as far as relaxed visits to Palau Blaugrana actually exist...
18:05
Welcome back to the live blog for round 13. We are starting tonight's action in 40 minutes in Kiel and Aalborg – we talked you through these matches earlier.
Let's now look forward to our late-night show: at 20:45 CET, we have a third match in group B, Barça vs Szeged, as well as the only group A game today, Zagreb vs Magdeburg.
Zagreb are on a busy programme, since their postponed match against Porto has been rescheduled for Sunday. If Zagreb win against Magdeburg tonight, than they eliminate Porto already tonight from the race to the play-offs.
And Magdeburg? Still going strong for a direct quarter-final spot!
17:00
We take a short timeout but are back in the next hour to look forward to the late matches today. Join us again then as the action will get underway soon!
16:48
The situation in the other match at 18:45 CET is clear: if Aalborg beat Elverum, they are through to the play-offs. A draw might even do the job for them, as long as Celje do not beat Kiel (again..) in the simultaneous match. Even a defeat would be enough for Aalborg, but only if Celje also lose in Kiel.
And Elverum? They are out of the race and play for the club's honour in this Nordic derby.
16:37
One of the early matches tonight takes place in Germany. While Kiel have done enough to advance to the play-offs but cannot qualify directly for the quarter-finals anymore, a lot more is at stake for opponents Celje.
Currently in seventh position and three points behind sixth-place Aalborg, they need to close the gap to the Danish side to two points maximum. In the last round next week, it is Celje vs Aalborg...
Well, something is at stake for Kiel, too: they surprisingly lost the reverse fixture in Slovenia earlier this season and therefore they have "eine offene Rechnung" with Celje as they say on Twitter:
16:22
Just before heading into the first of the last two rounds of the group phase, let's see where the 16 clubs stand:
QUALIFIED FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS:
- group A: –
- group B: Barça, Kielce
THROUGH TO THE PLAY-OFFS:
(* = can still qualify directly for QFs)
- group A: PSG*, Veszprém*, Magdeburg*, GOG*
- group B: Nantes, Kiel, Szeged
CAN STILL REACH THE PLAY-OFFS:
- group A: Dinamo, Zagreb, Plock, Porto
- group B: Aalborg, Celje
OUT OF THE RACE:
- group A: –
- group B: Elverum
16:02
To whet your appetite before we dive into each of the four matches, here is your menu for tonight. Remember all matches will be streamed live on EHFTV – but restrictions may apply for some matches depending on where you are watching from.
15:53
The full rundown for round 13, with four matches on both days:
15:45
In three hours' time we throw off round 13 – and this might become a lucky number for some teams!
Welcome to the live blog for the one-to-last round in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23. Eight matches today and tomorrow could bring more clarity: which teams go through to the quarter-finals directly, which teams advance to the play-offs, and which teams will have their European season come to an end next week?
To get on track, here is the round preview with info on all eight matches: