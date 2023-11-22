17:07

Also starting at 18:45 CET is the highly anticipated duel between Aalborg and Kiel, the Nos. 2 and 1 from group A, even more so since Aalborg celebrated a stunning 27:18 victory when the teams met in Germany just a week ago.

In that match, former Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin was the big man for Aalborg, producing no less than 19 saves in the arena he used to call his home for so many seasons. No wonder the group A leaders are fully motivated to set things straight in Denmark tonight. And to help them out, they are bringing their famous "Weiße Wand" (White Wall) of supporters with them. Game on!

16:58

The schedule this week includes five matches on Thursday, so we will start round 8 with three games on Wednesday – and they are all three in group A.

Among the matches throwing off at 18:45 CET is Pelister hosting Szeged, as the Macedonian team hope to finally put their first point(s) on the board. Last week, Szeged won the reverse fixture in Hungary 34:26 and they are eager to continue their strong series with just one defeat (away at Kolstad) from their last five matches.

16:51

No better way to get yourself up-to-date than the round preview from EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas: