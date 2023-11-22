20231122

LIVE BLOG: Group A clashes in Aalborg and Paris to open round 8

22 November 2023, 16:45

The group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 has passed the halfway mark as round 8 this week features three matches on Wednesday – including the Match of the Week between Paris Saint-Germain HB and Kolstad Handball at 20:45 CET – and five on Thursday. 

 

Wednesday 22 November

17:07

Also starting at 18:45 CET is the highly anticipated duel between Aalborg and Kiel, the Nos. 2 and 1 from group A, even more so since Aalborg celebrated a stunning 27:18 victory when the teams met in Germany just a week ago.

In that match, former Kiel goalkeeper Niklas Landin was the big man for Aalborg, producing no less than 19 saves in the arena he used to call his home for so many seasons. No wonder the group A leaders are fully motivated to set things straight in Denmark tonight. And to help them out, they are bringing their famous "Weiße Wand" (White Wall) of supporters with them. Game on! 

16:58

The schedule this week includes five matches on Thursday, so we will start round 8 with three games on Wednesday – and they are all three in group A.

Among the matches throwing off at 18:45 CET is Pelister hosting Szeged, as the Macedonian team hope to finally put their first point(s) on the board. Last week, Szeged won the reverse fixture in Hungary 34:26 and they are eager to continue their strong series with just one defeat (away at Kolstad) from their last five matches.

16:51

No better way to get yourself up-to-date than the round preview from EHF journalists Björn Pazen and Kevin Domas:

16:45

Two hours until throw-off... welcome to the live blog for round 8 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 group phase.

We start with the second half of the group phase as round 8 includes again eight matches to look forward to. Here is the full schedule:

