Magdeburg extend unbeaten run at Velenje’s expense

Ten days after winning the IHF Men’s Super Globe 2021, SC Magdeburg continued their superb form with a 31:27 win against RK Gorenje Velenje, throwing off Group C with a clear win.

GROUP C

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 27:31 (14:13)

Magdeburg extended their winning streak to 11 games in all competitions this season, winning the IHF Men’s Super Globe in October and leading the German Bundesliga

German left wing Lukas Mertens, who scored 58 goals in last season’s EHF European League Men, was Magdeburg’s best scorer, with six goals

Velenje had a good start of the game, leading throughout the first half and even taking a 16:13 lead after 32 minutes, only for Magdeburg to deploy a 6:0 six-minute unanswered run to run away with the lead

Magdeburg’s attack made the difference, with a 62% efficiency, while their goalkeepers, Jannick Green and Mike Jensen, combined for only five saves

the German side has lost only one of their last 20 games played in the Men’s EHF Cup and the EHF European League Men: in last year’s group phase, against Swedish side Alingsas HK

Magdeburg, a tough team to beat once again

Reigning champions SC Magdeburg extended their winning streak in the EHF European League Men to 13 games, with a strong win against RK Gorenje Velenje. Back in the second-tier European competition after a one-season hiatus, the Slovenian side had a strong challenge, only to falter in the second half, a testament of Magdeburg’s depth.

The German side are once again one of the contenders for the title and will certainly be a tough nut to crack even for the stronger sides of the competition.