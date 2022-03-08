Kosorotov secures Plock’s first position

The last shot of the last match decided the final ranking in group A: When Berlin’s Dane Lasse Andersson failed at the final buzzer, Orlen Wisla Plock jumped for joy. Thanks to Mark Sergej Kosorotov’s winning’ strike three seconds before the end, the Polish side took the 30:29 away victory and finish the group on top, now facing another German team, TBV Lemgo, in the Last 16.

Berlin’s long series of constantly topping the group stage came to an end on Tuesday. Füchse now have a high hurdle to cross, facing HBC Nantes in the first knock-out stage. Best scorers of the “group final” were Jakob Holm with seven goals for the hosts and the duo Michal Daszek/Kosorotov with five goals each for the victors.