Kosorotov secures Plock’s first position
The last shot of the last match decided the final ranking in group A: When Berlin’s Dane Lasse Andersson failed at the final buzzer, Orlen Wisla Plock jumped for joy. Thanks to Mark Sergej Kosorotov’s winning’ strike three seconds before the end, the Polish side took the 30:29 away victory and finish the group on top, now facing another German team, TBV Lemgo, in the Last 16.
Berlin’s long series of constantly topping the group stage came to an end on Tuesday. Füchse now have a high hurdle to cross, facing HBC Nantes in the first knock-out stage. Best scorers of the “group final” were Jakob Holm with seven goals for the hosts and the duo Michal Daszek/Kosorotov with five goals each for the victors.
GROUP A:
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs. POL Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 29:30 (15:16)
- in the first half, the lead changed four times, and the biggest gap was two goals twice, both times in favour of Plock
- nothing changed after the break: after the 21:21, Berlin were never ahead, but always were one goal down, then equalised - except for the 25:27, when they scored twice to level the result
- the last minute was a pure thrill: 40 seconds before the end, Hans Lindberg scored Berlin’s next equalizer for the 29:29, three seconds before the end, Mark Sergej Kosorotov brought Plock ahead for the 17th time in the match
- after a Füchse team time-out, Dane Lasse Andersson missed the last chance of the hosts with the final buzzer - and Plock had secured the group victory
- after a two-match absence due to a Covid infection, Füchse coach Jaron Siewert was back on the bench for the crucial duel; previously, he was replaced by manager Bob Hanning, as the assistant coach Maximilian Rinderle was also infected
Berlin miss seventh group victory
Since the group phase in the second-tier competition in EHF Men’s club competitions was implemented in the 2012/13 season, Füchse Berlin had always become winners of their respective groups when they were part of the EHF Cup or European League - until tonight. In the 2012/13 season, they failed to qualify for international competition, in the 2015/16 season, they failed, as defending champions, in the last qualification round against French side Chambery. In all six remaining seasons since 2013/14, they finished on top of their group - and even more, in all those seasons, they made it to the final tournament of the competitions, winning the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018. Even in the season 2019/20, they were on top of their group before the competition was cancelled due to Covid.