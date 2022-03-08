20220308 ELM Kadetten Tatabanya 7
EHF European League

Kadetten secure third place

EHF / Tiago Nogueira08 March 2022, 22:59

With the game of cat and mouse marking the beginning of the match, (9:8 at 15’) the secret for the Swiss team to get ahead was the duo Luka Maros and Jonas Schelker (14 goals combined).

In this way, despite being very close in the first minutes, the team that continues its invincible walk in the Swiss Championship never relinquished their lead in the second half.

GROUP D

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) – Tatabanya KC (HUN) 32:26 (19:17)

  • Jonas Schelker scored the first goal of the game and had an incredible night
  • Biosca Garcia collected 12 saves during the game (26 shots/46.15% save ratio)
  • Matyas Gyori and Ancsin scored six times for Tatabanya
  • Luka Maros scored seven goals for Kadetten Schaffhausen
  • the Swiss side finished third in Group D and the Hungarian team came last

Both goalkeepers on fire

Biosca Garcia had almost 50% effectiveness. 12 saves in 26 shots, an extraordinary percentage. Piotr Wyszomirski had more saves (14) but a lower percentage of success. Still, it was a great night for both of them. A little better for the Spanish goalkeeper.

 

It would have been fun to play against Magdeburg, but I prefer to play against another team... I think there will be very fast games against Sävehof.
Jonas Schelker
Centre Back, Kadetten Schaffhausen
