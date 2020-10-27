EHF European League
Kristianstad back on the winning track
With their left wing Emil Frend-Öfors aiming perfectly - five goals from five shots - and right back Anton Halén on fire, the Swedish team confirmed their first Group B win of the season.
- Home side were four up at the break (16:12)
- Markus Olsson and Halén score six goals each for Kristianstad
- Valentin Ghionea and Catalin Bizau score six each for the visitors
- Espen Christensen made eight saves in the game for the Swedes
- Dinamo Bucuresti make it two losses in a row, after defeat at home against Sporting CP last week
GROUP B
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 31:22 (16:12)
A very strong defence helped by the Espen Christensen goalkeeping wall, was complemented by an inspired offence which meant that Swedish side IFK Kristianstad found victory at home to take their first EHF European League Men victory of the season.
And for the second consecutive European game, right back Anton Halén proved to be at a very high level, scoring six, to add to his five in the away loss at Berlin last week.
I am very happy about the victory and the way we played, we were good defensively and had quick counter attacks. We showed today that we can play well against good teams.