Kristianstad back on the winning track

With their left wing Emil Frend-Öfors aiming perfectly - five goals from five shots - and right back Anton Halén on fire, the Swedish team confirmed their first Group B win of the season.

Home side were four up at the break (16:12)

Markus Olsson and Halén score six goals each for Kristianstad

Valentin Ghionea and Catalin Bizau score six each for the visitors

Espen Christensen made eight saves in the game for the Swedes

Dinamo Bucuresti make it two losses in a row, after defeat at home against Sporting CP last week

GROUP B

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 31:22 (16:12)

A very strong defence helped by the Espen Christensen goalkeeping wall, was complemented by an inspired offence which meant that Swedish side IFK Kristianstad found victory at home to take their first EHF European League Men victory of the season.

And for the second consecutive European game, right back Anton Halén proved to be at a very high level, scoring six, to add to his five in the away loss at Berlin last week.