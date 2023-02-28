Turchenko steers Motor to the Last 16

HC Motor from Zaporozhye took the final Last 16 spot in group with their first away victory of the season, winning the big duel against HC Eurofarm Pelister 29:27.

After the final round of the group phase, the Macedonians are for the first time not among the best four teams and missed the knock-out stage.

Berlin took a record by winning their tenth from ten group matches, while Bidasoa Irun ended their series of defeats against Skanderborg-Aarhus and finished in the third position.