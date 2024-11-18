Last 16 draw to decide next EHF European Cup Women clashes

The runners-up from last season, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce, are one step closer to another chance at the title, as the Slovakian side got past HRK Grude to secure their place among the remaining 16 teams in the competition. Round 3 was completed on Sunday night, as the weekend finished on a high with one of the most intense battles of the round — A.C. PAOK booked a Last 16 ticket after winning their double-header against H71 by a one-goal difference (54:53 on aggregate).

The 16 teams have been divided into two pots:

Pot 1:

WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT)

Caja Rural Aula Valladolid (ESP)

Malaga Costa del Sol (ESP)

WHC Cair Skopje (MKD)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

Pot 2:

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino (ESP)

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

O.F.N. Ionias (GRE)

Haukar (ISL)

Valur (ISL)

MKS Urbis Gniezno (POL)

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. The first matches of the Last 16 are scheduled for 11/12 January 2025, while the return legs are set to take place the following weekend, on 18/19 January 2025.

Fans can follow the draw event live on our Home of Handball YouTube channel on Tuesday 19 November, at 11:00 CET.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh/Kolektiff Images