Intense ties concluded round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women

EHF / László Szilágyi
17 November 2024, 22:15

Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 concluded on Sunday evening, after a thrilling weekend with 20 matches, including six double-headers. All tickets for the Last 16 are now confirmed, as teams await to find out their opponents in the next stage. 

  • DHC Slavia Praha managed to gain an impressive 32:20 win in Italy in the first leg, but the second match of double-header was more balanced, as Jomi Salerno produced a spectacular comeback and won by three goals (32:29); however, it was not enough for the Italian team to qualify to the next phase, so Slavia Praha will play again in the Last 16 of the EHF European Cup Women, after the 2020/21 season
  • A.C. PAOK traveled to Torshavn, where they beat H71 (31:23) in the first clash of the double-header; the Faroese team almost managed to turn things around, as they won the second game 30:23 in the closest aggregate score of the weekend (54:53); the Greek team have the chance to match or even break their club record, after they reached the quarter-finals in the 2020/21 season
  • HC Galychanka Lviv secured two clear wins (33:20, 34:19) in the tie against Garabagh HC; Mariia Poliak showed a brilliant performance, as the Ukrainian goalkeeper helped her team with high saving efficiency in both matches that took place in Mingechevir, Azerbaijan; Lviv were semi-finalists in 2021/22 and are on their way to the top again
  • Kristianstad HK could not take revenge on Valur; after being defeated in Iceland, they could not turn things around as they lost with a five-goal difference in Sweden (29:24) and were eliminated from the competition
  • the Türkish side Görele BSK lost by three goals (35:32) in the first match against WAT Atzgersdorf in Vienna; the Austrian club also dominated the second match of the double-header and won by nine goals (35:26)

DSC00240 Migliorato NR Jomi Salerno

Sensational action and narrow differences in top battles

The Italian side Handball Erice SSD ARL were six goals down after the first half against the Polish club MKS Urbis Gniezno, but finally achieved a 26:26 draw. However, this was not enough to advance to the Last 16, as they lost 30:18 in Poland in the first leg. ZORK Jagodina and O.F.N. Ionias also finished the match in a draw (23:23), and the Greek team advanced to the Last 16 with 50:43 on aggregate.

Malaga Costa del Sol almost secured their place in the Last 16 in the first leg (32:15) against ADA de Sao Pedro  do Sul, but the second match was more balanced. Malaga Costa del Sol finally won 24:23 away in the second clash to secure their ticket to the next phase. Caja Rural Aula Valladolid advanced to the Last 16 as well, after they beat Serbian ZRK Zeleznicar away last weekend (32:20) and also achieved victory in the second leg (23:21).

HC Dalmatinka Ploce lost by only one goal against Haukar (24:23) in the first match of the double-header played in Ploce. The Croatian side did not manage to take revenge in the second game, as they lost by one goal again (17:16). The Macedonian team WHC Cair Skopje defeated Colégio Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota twice in two days (29:25, 28:26). Left back Teodora Gulicoska scored 13 goals in the first match for her club, who set their new competition record as they advanced to the Last 16 for the first time.

20241115 AC PAOK H71 43 Jan Sørensen H71
Jan Sørensen/H71
Cair 016 WHC Cair Skopje
WHC Cair Skopje
DSC04829 ZORK Jagodina
ZORK Jagodina
20241115 AC PAOK H71 25 Jan Sørensen H71
Jan Sørensen/H71
20241115 AC PAOK H71 44 Jan Sørensen H71
Jan Sørensen/H71
Madeira Andebol SAD 1
Madeira Andebol SAD
20241115 AC PAOK H71 41 Jan Sørensen H71
Jan Sørensen/H71
10A9331 Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo
10A0138 Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo
!Madeira Andebol SAD 2
Madeira Andebol SAD

Photos © Madeira Andebol SAD (main), Jomi Salerno (in-text)

!261A4327 Super Amara Bera Bera
MAL4821 Anze Malovrh K Olektiff Images
