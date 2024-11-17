Intense ties concluded round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women

Sensational action and narrow differences in top battles

The Italian side Handball Erice SSD ARL were six goals down after the first half against the Polish club MKS Urbis Gniezno, but finally achieved a 26:26 draw. However, this was not enough to advance to the Last 16, as they lost 30:18 in Poland in the first leg. ZORK Jagodina and O.F.N. Ionias also finished the match in a draw (23:23), and the Greek team advanced to the Last 16 with 50:43 on aggregate.

Malaga Costa del Sol almost secured their place in the Last 16 in the first leg (32:15) against ADA de Sao Pedro do Sul, but the second match was more balanced. Malaga Costa del Sol finally won 24:23 away in the second clash to secure their ticket to the next phase. Caja Rural Aula Valladolid advanced to the Last 16 as well, after they beat Serbian ZRK Zeleznicar away last weekend (32:20) and also achieved victory in the second leg (23:21).

HC Dalmatinka Ploce lost by only one goal against Haukar (24:23) in the first match of the double-header played in Ploce. The Croatian side did not manage to take revenge in the second game, as they lost by one goal again (17:16). The Macedonian team WHC Cair Skopje defeated Colégio Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota twice in two days (29:25, 28:26). Left back Teodora Gulicoska scored 13 goals in the first match for her club, who set their new competition record as they advanced to the Last 16 for the first time.