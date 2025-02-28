Quarter-finals and play-off spots still up for grabs

Group I

Montpellier qualified for the quarter-finals as first in group I.

GOG secure a play-off spot if:

Win or tie against Fraikin BM. Granollers

Lose against Granollers AND HC Kriens-Luzern lose

HC Kriens-Luzern secure play-off spot if:

Win or tie against Montpellier HB

Lose against Montpellier AND Fraikin BM. Granollers lose

Fraikin BM. Granollers secure play-off spot if:

Win against GOG

Tie against GOG AND HC Kriens-Luzern lose

In the case Fraikin BM. Granollers beat GOG and HC Kriens-Luzern ties against Montpellier HB, so the following three-team-direct-encounter table would be applied to rank the respective teams.

(Table with results as of main round, round 3)

Team W D L Goals Difference Points HC Kriens-Luzern 2 0 2 140 142 -2 4 Fraikin BM. Granollers 1 1 1 109 108 +1 3 GOG 1 1 1 105 104 +1 3



Group II

Bidasoa Irun qualified for the quarter-finals as first in group II.

Limoges Handball will finish 2nd and secure play-offs.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica will finish 3rd and secure play-offs.

Ystads IF HF will finish 4th.





Group III

THW Kiel will finish 1st in group III if:

Win or tie against MT Melsungen

MT Melsungen will finish 1st in group III if:

Win against THW Kiel

FC Porto will finish 3rd in group III if:

Win or tie against Vojvodina

Vojvodina will finish 3rd in group III if:

Win against FC Porto





Group IV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt, VfL Gummersbach and FENIX Toulouse have secured their play-off spots.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt finishes 1st in group IV if:

Win or tie against VfL Gummersbach

Lose against VfL Gummersbach by no more than 5 goals AND FENIX Toulouse does not win

VfL Gummersbach finishes 1st in group IV if:

Win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt AND FENIX Toulouse win

Win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt by 6 goals or more AND FENIX Toulouse does not win

FENIX Toulouse cannot finish 1st.

If VfL Gummersbach win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt and FENIX Toulouse win against MOL Tatabanya KC, the following three-team-direct-encounter-table would be applied to rank the respective teams:

(Table with results as of main round, round 3)