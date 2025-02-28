Quarter-finals and play-off spots still up for grabs

Group I
Montpellier qualified for the quarter-finals as first in group I.
GOG secure a play-off spot if:
- Win or tie against Fraikin BM. Granollers
- Lose against Granollers AND HC Kriens-Luzern lose
HC Kriens-Luzern secure play-off spot if:
- Win or tie against Montpellier HB
- Lose against Montpellier AND Fraikin BM. Granollers lose
Fraikin BM. Granollers secure play-off spot if:
- Win against GOG
- Tie against GOG AND HC Kriens-Luzern lose
In the case Fraikin BM. Granollers beat GOG and HC Kriens-Luzern ties against Montpellier HB, so the following three-team-direct-encounter table would be applied to rank the respective teams.
(Table with results as of main round, round 3)
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Goals
|
Difference
|
Points
|
HC Kriens-Luzern
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
140
|
142
|
-2
|
4
|
Fraikin BM. Granollers
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
109
|
108
|
+1
|
3
|
GOG
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
105
|
104
|
+1
|
3
Group II
Bidasoa Irun qualified for the quarter-finals as first in group II.
Limoges Handball will finish 2nd and secure play-offs.
Sport Lisboa e Benfica will finish 3rd and secure play-offs.
Ystads IF HF will finish 4th.
Group III
THW Kiel will finish 1st in group III if:
- Win or tie against MT Melsungen
MT Melsungen will finish 1st in group III if:
FC Porto will finish 3rd in group III if:
- Win or tie against Vojvodina
Vojvodina will finish 3rd in group III if:
Group IV
SG Flensburg-Handewitt, VfL Gummersbach and FENIX Toulouse have secured their play-off spots.
SG Flensburg-Handewitt finishes 1st in group IV if:
- Win or tie against VfL Gummersbach
- Lose against VfL Gummersbach by no more than 5 goals AND FENIX Toulouse does not win
VfL Gummersbach finishes 1st in group IV if:
- Win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt AND FENIX Toulouse win
- Win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt by 6 goals or more AND FENIX Toulouse does not win
FENIX Toulouse cannot finish 1st.
If VfL Gummersbach win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt and FENIX Toulouse win against MOL Tatabanya KC, the following three-team-direct-encounter-table would be applied to rank the respective teams:
(Table with results as of main round, round 3)
|
Team
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Goals
|
Difference
|
Points
|
SG Flensburg-Handewitt
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
105
|
100
|
+5
|
4
|
FENIX Toulouse
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
126
|
132
|
-6
|
4
|
VfL Gummersbach
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
94
|
93
|
+1
|
2