Quarter-finals and play-off spots still up for grabs

Quarter-finals and play-off spots still up for grabs

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
28 February 2025, 12:00

The last match day of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round is coming up on Tuesday 4 March, and with only two quarter-final places booked a number of teams can still progress to the knockout rounds.

Group I

Montpellier qualified for the quarter-finals as first in group I.

GOG secure a play-off spot if:

  • Win or tie against Fraikin BM. Granollers
  • Lose against Granollers AND HC Kriens-Luzern lose

HC Kriens-Luzern secure play-off spot if:

  • Win or tie against Montpellier HB
  • Lose against Montpellier AND Fraikin BM. Granollers lose

Fraikin BM. Granollers secure play-off spot if:

  • Win against GOG
  • Tie against GOG AND HC Kriens-Luzern lose

In the case Fraikin BM. Granollers beat GOG and HC Kriens-Luzern ties against Montpellier HB, so the following three-team-direct-encounter table would be applied to rank the respective teams.

(Table with results as of main round, round 3)

Team

W

D

L

Goals

Difference

Points

HC Kriens-Luzern

2

0

2

140

142

-2

4

Fraikin BM. Granollers

1

1

1

109

108

+1

3

GOG

1

1

1

105

104

+1

3


Group II

Bidasoa Irun qualified for the quarter-finals as first in group II.

Limoges Handball will finish 2nd and secure play-offs.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica will finish 3rd and secure play-offs.

Ystads IF HF will finish 4th.

Group III

THW Kiel will finish 1st in group III if:

  • Win or tie against MT Melsungen

MT Melsungen will finish 1st in group III if:

  • Win against THW Kiel

FC Porto will finish 3rd in group III if:

  • Win or tie against Vojvodina

Vojvodina will finish 3rd in group III if:

  • Win against FC Porto

Group IV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt, VfL Gummersbach and FENIX Toulouse have secured their play-off spots.

SG Flensburg-Handewitt finishes 1st in group IV if:

  • Win or tie against VfL Gummersbach
  • Lose against VfL Gummersbach by no more than 5 goals AND FENIX Toulouse does not win

VfL Gummersbach finishes 1st in group IV if:

  • Win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt AND FENIX Toulouse win
  • Win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt by 6 goals or more AND FENIX Toulouse does not win

FENIX Toulouse cannot finish 1st.

If VfL Gummersbach win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt and FENIX Toulouse win against MOL Tatabanya KC, the following three-team-direct-encounter-table would be applied to rank the respective teams:

(Table with results as of main round, round 3)

Team

W

D

L

Goals

Difference

Points

SG Flensburg-Handewitt

1

2

0

105

100

+5

4

FENIX Toulouse

1

2

1

126

132

-6

4

VfL Gummersbach

1

0

2

94

93

+1

2

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 0436
Previous Article Registration launched for European Masters 2025 Handball Championship

Latest news

More News