Live blog: Kielce lead Dinamo; tight contest at Aalborg
The final curtain comes down on the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase this week, with round 14 on Wednesday and Thursday to confirm the final standings in both groups.
- coverage of the last round of the EHF Champions League Men group phase
- live now: Kielce vs Dinamo, Aalborg vs Zagreb
- still to come on Wednesday: at 20:45 CET, Vardar vs Elverum
- three matches on Thursday: at 18:45 CET, Szeged vs Montpellier, Barça vs Flensburg; at 20:45 CET, MOTW PSG vs Veszprém
all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply). Check the group standings and read the round preview
19:04
Driven by five goals from five shots by Ivan Cupic, Zagreb have reeled Aalborg in for a level game in Denmark, 9:9 in the 17th minute.
In Poland, Dinamo Bucuresti are facing a tough task against a Kielce motivated to grab a direct quarter-final spot, with the home team in front 11:4 in the 16th minute.
18:51
Round 14 begins! Both home teams have had a strong start, with Aalborg creating an early lead at 4:2 against Zagreb while Kielce have powered to a 4:0 advantage versus Dinamo Bucuresti.
18:40
Just five minutes until round 14 gets underway! Tune in on EHFTV now and/or follow the match stats and live scores right here:
18:28
Aalborg may not have quite as much on the line as their opponents Zagreb, but they can lock up first position in group A with a victory.
The Danish team have had a stellar season once again, following their breakthrough appearance at the EHF FINAL4. With a 33:31 victory in Montpellier last round, Aalborg extended what is their longest winning run ever in the competition to six. Aalborg seem to be peaking just at the right time in the season.
Aalborg's Felix Claar enters the round as top scorer in the Champions League 2021/22, with 75 goals.
18:17
There are two teams in particular with a lot on the line in tonight's opening games: While Zagreb need a point more than Elverum tonight, in order to reach the play-offs, Kielce are in a three-way contest for one of group B's direct quarter-final tickets. Their rivals are PSG and Barça, who will both play their last group phase games on Thursday night.
PSG rely on Kielce and Barça's results as well as their own, whereas the Polish and Spanish sides control their fate. A win for Kielce as they host Dinamo Bucuresti at 18:45 CET will take them to the quarter-finals.
Dinamo Bucuresti are out of the play-off race ahead of the round 14 match.
We have one of the hardest matches in front of us. We are playing against Aalborg, who were at the EHF FINAL4 last season. That says enough about them. However, we will give our best to win. It is a downside we do not play at home but we will show our fighting spirit in Denmark.
17:56
Less than an hour remains until throw-off in the last round of the group phase. We start with one of the most pivotal games of the round, Aalborg vs Zagreb, where the result has a bearing on who will grab the last play-off ticket.
The Croatian team are under pressure as they meet the 2020/21 finalists at home in Denmark. Goalkeeper Dino Slavic told us all about their season and the upcoming match in a special feature. Read it below.
17:00
In the last of the three matches today, starting at 20:45 CET, Vardar are set to take on Elverum.
Maybe not such a big deal for the hosts, who finish the group in fifth place no matter the results in round 14. But Vardar remain Vardar, which means: they always go for the win.
Elverum will need at least a similar result like Zagreb got in the earlier match tonight. One of those two teams will pick up that last play-off berth. They are level now (on eight points), and if they remain level, Elverum will snatch it. And remember: Elverum will know exactly what they need before the throw-off of their match in Skopje.
16:53
And Kielce? Well, the 2016 champions find themselves in an exciting three-way contest for the top-two spots in group B, alongside Barça and PSG.
If all three teams win in this round, Kielce would lock up the No. 1 spot. So the Polish champions certainly want to do their part before Barça and PSG - in the MOTW against Veszprém! - play their final group games on Thursday.
16:45
So, in two hours' time the final round 14 throws off in Aalborg (vs Zagreb) and Kielce (vs Dinamo).
Aalborg have already secured their direct entry into the quarter-final, but the Danish finalists from last season still have another goal to play for: the top spot in group A.
A win will see them overtake Kiel; a draw will have both teams finishing on level points, but the advantage would be with the German side thanks to the better results in the direct duels.
16:29
As always, our round preview is a good starting point to get informed on what is happening tonight and tomorrow:
16:22
Click here to see how the standings in both groups are, heading into that final playing round. We are still looking for two teams from group B that are going to skip the play-offs and advance to the quarter-finals directly, and for one team from group A that grabs the last ticket to the play-offs.
16:15
Good afternoon, and welcome - for one more time - to a group phase round in the EHF Champions League Men this season. Round 14 on Wednesday and Thursday is closing this group phase and determining the final standings in the two groups.
Here is the schedule: