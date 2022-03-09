19:04

Driven by five goals from five shots by Ivan Cupic, Zagreb have reeled Aalborg in for a level game in Denmark, 9:9 in the 17th minute.

In Poland, Dinamo Bucuresti are facing a tough task against a Kielce motivated to grab a direct quarter-final spot, with the home team in front 11:4 in the 16th minute.

A packed house in #Aalborg is cheering on the home team as they look for top spot in #ehfcl group A - and Nikolaj Læsø helped get them off to the perfect start! 👌#showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/9xfMwuJWCj — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 9, 2022

18:51

Round 14 begins! Both home teams have had a strong start, with Aalborg creating an early lead at 4:2 against Zagreb while Kielce have powered to a 4:0 advantage versus Dinamo Bucuresti.

18:40

Just five minutes until round 14 gets underway! Tune in on EHFTV now and/or follow the match stats and live scores right here:

18:28

Aalborg may not have quite as much on the line as their opponents Zagreb, but they can lock up first position in group A with a victory.

The Danish team have had a stellar season once again, following their breakthrough appearance at the EHF FINAL4. With a 33:31 victory in Montpellier last round, Aalborg extended what is their longest winning run ever in the competition to six. Aalborg seem to be peaking just at the right time in the season.

Aalborg's Felix Claar enters the round as top scorer in the Champions League 2021/22, with 75 goals.

18:17

There are two teams in particular with a lot on the line in tonight's opening games: While Zagreb need a point more than Elverum tonight, in order to reach the play-offs, Kielce are in a three-way contest for one of group B's direct quarter-final tickets. Their rivals are PSG and Barça, who will both play their last group phase games on Thursday night.

PSG rely on Kielce and Barça's results as well as their own, whereas the Polish and Spanish sides control their fate. A win for Kielce as they host Dinamo Bucuresti at 18:45 CET will take them to the quarter-finals.

Dinamo Bucuresti are out of the play-off race ahead of the round 14 match.