New-look clashes in EHF European League Women's qualification round 3
The final chapter before the EHF European League Women's group stage takes shape is upon us with 11 exciting matches on the horizon. One double-header between LC Brühl Handball and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb being played in Croatia's capital, plus nine other matches.
Additionally, 16 teams are meeting for the first time in their history over the next few days, a fact which fuels the uncertainty. Also, last season's third-placed side - BV Borussia 09 Dortmund - and last season's quarter-finalists - HC Dunarea Braila - are set to meet in a blockbuster tie.
Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)
Saturday, 11 November, 14:00 CET
- the hosts have only lost once at home this season to the mighty Györi Audi ETO KC and sit in fifth place in NB I
- Praktiker-Vác have successfully passed the qualification round 3 and secured a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage in each of the previous three seasons
- the hosts have won only once against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK in their previous four meetings, with their sole win coming back in 2019 at home
- Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK are unbeaten in the Turkish Women's Handball Super League this season and have won eight matches in total
- the Turkish club last played in the Europe's second-tier club competition back in 2020/21
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs H 65 Höörs HK (SWE)
Saturday, 11 November, 16:00 CET
- the hosts are unbeaten on their home court this season and they sit in second place in the Norwegian League, behind only the European champions, Vipers Kristiansand
- the Norwegian club is back in the EHF European League Women after reaching the quarter-finals in the competition back in 2021/22
- it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
- H 65 Höörs HK have failed to pass the qualification round 3 in each of the previous three seasons
- the ambitous visitors are on top in the Swedish League and are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions
We want to play in the European League, so this match means a lot to us. Playing in Europe is a big development for the club, and it is a place we want to do well. We want to take new steps.
LC Brühl Handball (SUI) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Saturday, 11 November, 18:00 CET
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs LC Brühl Handball (SUI)
Sunday, 12 November, 16:00 CET
- the hosts sit on top in the Swiss League and are unbeaten at home with four wins under the belt
- LC Brühl Handball have failed to secure a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage in each of the previous three seasons through the qualification stage
- it is the first-ever meeting between the sides
- HC Lokomotiva Zagreb return to the EHF European League Women after one season of playing the EHF Champions League Women's group stage
- the Croatian club is hoping to take full advantage of playing both legs on home soil and secure a place in the group stage over the weekend
HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)
Saturday, 11 November, 18:00 CET
- the hosts are debutants in EHF's club competitions and the first leg in Bensheim is a historic match for the club
- HSG Bensheim/Auerbach are unbeaten on home court in the Bundesliga this season and sit second in the standings behind the EHF Champions League Women participants, SG BBM Bietigheim
- the German clubs have already met in Bundesliga this season and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach came off victorious (29:27) from the trip to VfL Oldenburg last month
- VfL Oldenburg successfully overcame the double-header against A.C. PAOK in Greece in qualification round 2 and comfortably won by 15 goals on overall score over both legs
- the visitors are looking to secure a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage for the first time in its history after being eliminated in qualification round 3 last season
Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Kobenhavn Handbold (DEN)
Saturday, 11 November, 18:00 CET
- the hosts were beaten by Gran Canaria in their last match, which ended their nine-match winning streak in all competitions this season
- Costa del Sol Malaga are one of only three unbeaten clubs at home in the Spanish League this season
- the Spanish side defied the odds in qualification round 2 by eliminating the Norwegian club, Larvik HK, by displaying an impressive attacking display over both legs
- it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
- Kobenhavn Handbold are back in the EHF's club competitions after a three-season absence
- the Danish club is having a hard time this season in the domestic league and they have won only two away matches this season
ZORK Jagodina (SER) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)
Saturday, 11 November, 19:00 CET
- the hosts are unbeaten on their home court in the Serbian League this season and are sitting on top in the standings, looking to defend the title
- the Serbian club have never played in the EHF European League Women's group stage and the last and only time they featured in the competition was back in 2021/22
- it is the first-ever meeting between the sides
- the visitors are sitting in second place in the Polish League and have not lost an away match yet this season
- former EHF European Cup winners, MKS FunFloor Lublin are aiming to secure a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage after failing to do so in the two previous seasons
Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Saturday, 11 November, 20:00 CET
- the hosts return to the EHF European League Women after one season of playing in the Europe's top-tier club competition
- Chambray Touraine Handball are sitting in fifth place in the French League and they have won four of their last five matches
- it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
- DHK Banik Most are aiming to reach the EHF European League Women's group stage for the first time in their history after failing to do so back in 2020/21 and 2021/22, respectively
- DHK Banik Most are sitting in fourth place in the Czech League and have only recorded two away losses this season
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROM)
Sunday, 12 November, 14:00 CET
- the hosts have been part of the group stage in the EHF European League Women or EHF Champions League Women for each of the previous three seasons
- BV Borussia 09 Dortmund won the 3rd place match last season in Europe's second-tier club competition and are aiming to go far again this season
- the German club's last home win in all competitions this season dates back to September
- it is the first-ever meeting between the sides
- H.C. Dunarea Braila comfortably won their tie in qualification round 2 against Valur and are aiming to reach the EHF European League Women's group stage for second consecutive season
- the Romanian club has lost only twice in their previous eight matches in all competitions and one of those defeats came from their away trip to CSM Bucuresti
I wish for a full arena and a great atmosphere because we will need our fans. We face a strong opponent. They have a team that can reach the EHF Finals and they have quality on all positions.
Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs Molde Elite (NOR)
Sunday, 12 November, 17:00 CET
- the hosts are sitting in third place in the French League, only behind Brest Bretagne and Metz who are both playing in the Europe's top-tier club competition
- Neptunes Nantes are former winners in the EHF European League after they won the title back in 2020/21
- it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
- the Norwegian club eliminated another French club (JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball) in qualification round 2 after convincingly winning both legs
- Molde Elite are looking to secure a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage for second consecutive season
- the visitors are looking to end their three-match losing streak in all competitions
Sola HK (NOR) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)
Sunday, 12 November, 18:00 CET
- the hosts are joint-fourth in the Norwegian League and have lost only once in their previous four league matches
- last season's quarter-finalists Sola HK are aiming to earn a place in the EHF European League Women's group stage for the third consecutive season
- it is the first-ever meeting between the sides
- the visitors are on top of the Spanish League and they are on an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak with seven wins and one draw under their belt as of late
- Super Amara Bera Bera are aiming to reach the EHF European League Women's group stage for the first time in their history after losing in qualification round 3 in each of the previous three seasons
