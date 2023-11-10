The final chapter before the EHF European League Women's group stage takes shape is upon us with 11 exciting matches on the horizon. One double-header between LC Brühl Handball and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb being played in Croatia's capital, plus nine other matches.

Additionally, 16 teams are meeting for the first time in their history over the next few days, a fact which fuels the uncertainty. Also, last season's third-placed side - BV Borussia 09 Dortmund - and last season's quarter-finalists - HC Dunarea Braila - are set to meet in a blockbuster tie.