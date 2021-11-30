Group B



TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) 30:27 (16:16)

• Lemgo earned two new points to move closer to the knock-out stage, but while Chekov put up a good fight they remain on zero points.

• the hosts made a good start to lead 3:1, after 10 minutes of the match Chekov were level and it remained that way until the break

• In the second half Russian team tried to catch up with Lemgo, who managed to secure the win in the last five minutes of the match

• Bjarki Mar Elisson and Lukas Zerbe scored 10 out of 16 Lemgo goals in the first half, and finished with 17 goals out of 30

• Aleksandr Ermakov, Kiril Kotova and Nikita Kamenev led the Russian side with five goals





Tim Suton coming up with the goods on a day @tbvlemgolippe's back court is struggling! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/E5KEuq8ZaD — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 30, 2021





Flying Lemgo



Tonight's win wouldn’t be possible without an outstanding performance from two wing players, the 25-year old right-wing Lukas Zerbe had a night to remember. He was a mystery to Chekov defence and netted 10 times.



After five matches this season he scored 37 goals. On the other side, his Icelandic teammate scored seven times from left-wing. Bjarki Mar Elisson proved that his experience is crucial for Lemgo.