How academies form the future of handball

Dutch Handball Federation

It was 16 August 2006. Over 20 female Dutch handball players received the keys to their rooms in the newly built Handbal Academie in Papendal, located in the same neighbourhood as the Dutch National Olympic Committee’s high performance centre.

One year after a historic fifth place at the Women’s World Championship in Russia, it was the clear aim of the Dutch Handball Federation not to be a one-hit-wonder, but to become a consistent leading handball nation in Europe. For the talents, a dream came true. For the Netherlands women’s and YAC national teams, it was the start of a series of successes.

“More than 90 percent of our women’s national team had been trained in the academy. This is the source of our success,” says Ricardo Clarijs, head of the Papendal academy and today assistant coach of the Netherlands women’s team. The handball academy was inspired by the Dutch Volleyball Federation, who climbed to the top of the world with a similar concept.