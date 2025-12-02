How academies form the future of handball

Youth development has long been woven into the fabric at BM Granollers. “We have always had youth teams, throughout our history,” Roca emphasises. However, during the 1990s, the academy took on a more formal, systematic shape, laying foundations for the modern structure that exists today. A similar evolution occurred in the 2000s for the women’s section, which, until then, had never enjoyed a fully consolidated pathway.
Few academies can boast such a distinguished list of alumni. BM Granollers has produced some of the most recognisable names in Spanish handball, including Joan Cañellas, Antonio García, Ferran Solé, Pol Valera, Ian Tarrafeta, Jan Gurri, Víctor Romero, Ferran Castillo and Kaba Gassama. For the club, developing players who reach the elite level is both a sporting strategy and a source of pride.
The academy’s existence is rooted in both principle and practicality. “The process of training players and seeing them reach the elite is motivating and fills us with pride,” says Roca. But youth development also ensures sustainability: By forming their own players, Granollers can compete at the highest level “without having to make large budget expenditures” and can better manage the evolution of their squads.