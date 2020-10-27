20201020 FUECHSE 20 49 36A (1)
EHF European League

LIVE BLOG: European League round 2

EHF / Chris O'Reilly27 October 2020, 12:00

Welcome to live coverage of Tuesday's European League action. It's round 2 with a reduced schedule today but with four matches guaranteed to keep you entertained.

  • 18:45 CET - Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA), GOG (DEN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
  • 20:45 CET - IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU), Fivers (AUT) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)
  • All four matches on Tuesday will be streamed live on EHFTV

13:46
This evening's schedule includes four matches, full of ambitious teams and those with plenty of experience from Europe's elite club competition.

Toulouse seek their second straight win in group A but their visit to Leon promises to be a tough task for them, while in the same group, Chekhov open their campaign with a match at the young guns of Fivers in Vienna.

In group B, both Kristianstad and Dinamo Bucuresti are seeking a first win after suffering a defeat in round 1. And in group D, GOG want to gain their first points after a bitter opening defeat in Schaffhausen last week, but it will not come easy against the ambitious Pelister.

You can read the full round preview here.

13:24
If you missed out on last week's action, you can enjoy highlights from each and every game on the new-look EHFTV, with a section dedicated to the European League here.

13:01
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our running coverage of round 2 in the European League group phase.

We have four matches coming your way this evening, let's remind ourselves of some of the best action from round 1 with the top 5 goals.

