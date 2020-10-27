LIVE BLOG: European League round 2

Welcome to live coverage of Tuesday's European League action. It's round 2 with a reduced schedule today but with four matches guaranteed to keep you entertained.

18:45 CET - Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA), GOG (DEN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

20:45 CET - IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU), Fivers (AUT) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)

This evening's schedule includes four matches, full of ambitious teams and those with plenty of experience from Europe's elite club competition.

Toulouse seek their second straight win in group A but their visit to Leon promises to be a tough task for them, while in the same group, Chekhov open their campaign with a match at the young guns of Fivers in Vienna.

In group B, both Kristianstad and Dinamo Bucuresti are seeking a first win after suffering a defeat in round 1. And in group D, GOG want to gain their first points after a bitter opening defeat in Schaffhausen last week, but it will not come easy against the ambitious Pelister.

