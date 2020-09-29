It is a big day in the European League as the majority of qualification round 2 ties come to an end. Join us for running coverage of the drama throughout the evening right here.

six of this evening's 10 matches will be live on EHFTV

Nexe are the first side to progress after their impressive comeback

Fivers progress to the group phase after BM Benidorm could not fulfil second leg fixture

Due to visa issues, the throw-off time for HC CSKA vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg has been changed to Wednesday at 10:00 CET

RESULT: RK Trimo Trebnje 23:22 Balatonfüredi KSE

Well, as expected it went right down to the wire in Slovenia and what a finish. Going a man down for the last 2 minutes really punished Balatonfüredi, but Uros Zorman's men will be delighted with their spot in the European League.

20:20

Cirar scores the pressure penalty! 23:22 for Trebnje!

20:17

Time-out! One minutes and 10 seconds left. Such a key break in the action. We are deadlocked at 22:22 and the ball is in the Slovenian side's hands and they are a man up for 10 more seconds.

20:15

Red card for Bence Szücs of Balatonfüredi; he will be a big loss in defence for the last few minutes. As it stands it is 22:22 and Uros Zorman's men are a man up in crunch time. 3 minutes remaining.

20:10

Bodies on the line here in Slovenia. Some serious shifts being put in. It is razor tight and all level at 21:21. You don't wanna miss the last five minutes!

19:59

A beautiful double in-flight goal for Balatonfüredi by Cirar and Didovic to pull it level at 18:18, not that's serious confidence to try something like that with everything on the line!

19:42

Now let's get stuck into some more action on EHFTV

In a one-off tie RK Trimo Trebnje are 15:15 against Balatonfüredi KSE. The winner of this game takes a spot in the group phase. No second leg here. Can the Trebnje boys of Uros Zorman make the most of the home advantage? Find out on EHFTV

19:33

RESULT: RK Nexe 29:24 Bidasoa Irún

Nexe do it! They win 29:24 and make as the first team to qualify for the group phase of the European League from round 2. You cannot overlook Radovanovic's saves in the second half they came all at the right times. Congrats to the boys in green! What a comback from being eight down over all in the first half!

19:32

Just 40 seconds left and Nexe are four up! This is edge-of-your-seat stuff!

19:29

Another save by Radovanovic! He is slowly turning in to player of the match here! Irun playing some really nice switches to open up space to be only stopped by him is tough.

19:25

MASSIVE SAVE by Radovanovic for Nexe! Just when you think they lost their power, here comes the Croatian side once again. The home crowd are really getting behind them tonight and pushing them on. Nexe 26:23 Irun. We are alllllll square on agg. folks!

19:24

19:19



Did Nexe blow all their steam? They look like a different team all of a sudden: pace has dropped, intensity in defence has wavered. Nexe 23:22 Irun

PS. The goal to pull it level 22:22 was the underarm shot of the year by the Chile national team player Munoz

19:17

Odriozola comes up with the good for Irun each and every game and he is no different today! Irun are now back within one. This game just doesn't let up! Nexe 22:21 Irun

19:05

Racotea with a really clumsy tackle gives Nexe a penalty which they score to give them a five goal lead. Incredible turnaround.

19:00

Now Nexe are flying it! 5 minutes into the second half and they lead 16:12. That puts them one up on agg.

18:46

For the first 10 minutes I wasn't fully convinced that this would be even a good game but I was wrong. Once Nexe got their confidence up in attack it turned in to a different tie. I expect full drama for the last 30 minutes. Watch it on EHFTV

18:35

Don't forget we have loads more action throwing off over on EHFTV in 10 minutes!

IFK Kristianstad vs KS Azoty-Pulawy SA - live on EHFTV

Pfadi Winterthur vs GOG - live on EHFTV

HC Kriens-Luzern vs HC Metalurg - live ticker

RK Trimo Trebnje vs Balatonfüredi KSE - live on EHFTV

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs TTH Holstebro - live on EHFTV

18:30

GAME ON! Nexe go two up and the crowd is pumped in Croatia. Irun are looking a bit rattled. This is fascinating. Time-out Irun! Nexe 10:8 Irun

18:27

Pribetic (2/2) can't be stopped! So much so that Irun tore a hole in his jersey and he had to go off replace it! We are all square at 8:8!

18:19

That's more like it! Pribetic nets a rocket to bring Nexe back within two (7:5). Their attack suddenly looks like it has found its rhythm. Join us here on EHFTV

18:14

Irún mean business in defense! Some big hits in the opening 10 minutes. Racotea picking himself up a two-minutes suspension. A chance for Nexe to narrow the gap. 7:2 for the Spanish side.

18:011

Strong start by Bidasoa Irún! Aginagalde makes it 4:1 for the visitors. Nexe will need to settle; they look nervous in their shot selection and Kevic tried to be too fancy trying a spin shot from a peno and hit the crossbar...

18:04

Oh poor Marko Buvinic for RK Nexe! In literally the first action of the game he seems to have twisted his knee and is carried off. Let's hope it is nothing too serious!

17:30

We are just 30 minutes away from our first tie of the evening: RK Nexe vs Bidasoa Irún!

The Spanish side are three-goals up from the first leg 30:27. Can Julen Aginagalde & Co get the job done today? Or will we see Nexe take full use of home court? Join us here on EHFTV

12:01

So many of these games hang in the balance going into the second leg, making this evening's viewing unmissable. I'll break down the games based on the first leg results.

All-square

Sporting CP vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta - 27:27 draw

Fenix Toulouse Handball vs AHC Potaissa Turda - 35:35 draw

RK Trimo Trebnje vs Balatonfüredi KSE - one-legged match

One-goal game

Montpellier HB Skjern Handbold - Skjern lead 31:30

IFK Kristianstad vs KS Azoty-Pulawy SA - Kristianstad lead 25:24

Two-goal advantage

HC Kriens-Luzern vs HC Metalurg - Metalurg lead 26:24

Füchse Berlin vs HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös - Berlin lead 25:23

Three-goal advantage

RK Nexe vs Bidasoa Irún - Irún lead 30:27

HC CSKA vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg - Bjerringbro lead 26:23

A miracle needed

Pfadi Winterthur vs GOG - GOG lead 33:24

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs TTH Holstebro - Löwen lead 28:22



11:35

Some unfortunate news this morning is that BM Benidorm will not be able to fulfil their second leg tie in Vienna against Fivers following an order by the health authorities in Spain that the team's players are confined to their homes for 10 days.

As the game would not take place within the time period foreseen for this competition phase, Fivers will progress to the group phase. Benidorm held a 34:31 lead from their home leg last week.

You can read more about this story here.

11:10

Morning handball pals, how's it going?

This evening, we'll strap ourselves in for a thrilling series of matches in round 2 leg 2 of the European League. Tonight will see 10 teams book their place in the group phase of the new-look competition and this is how our schedule looks.

18:00 (CET)

RK Nexe vs Bidasoa Irún - live on EHFTV

18:45 (CET)

IFK Kristianstad vs KS Azoty-Pulawy SA - live on EHFTV

Pfadi Winterthur vs GOG - live on EHFTV

HC Kriens-Luzern vs HC Metalurg

RK Trimo Trebnje vs Balatonfüredi KSE - live on EHFTV

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs TTH Holstebro - live on EHFTV

20:45 (CET)

Montpellier HB Skjern Handbold

Sporting CP vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta - live on EHFTV

Füchse Berlin vs HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös

Fenix Toulouse Handball vs AHC Potaissa Turda

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 10:00 (CET)

HC CSKA vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg