LIVE BLOG: Men's EHF EURO 2022 qualification round 1

Men's international handball is back in our lives for the first time since that memorable January weekend in Stockholm. All aboard the qualification train for EHF EURO 2022 with ten matches over the next two days and we will be here with you every step of the way.

the first of six rounds in qualification begins on Wednesday

six matches take place on Wednesday with Portugal vs Israel, Iceland vs Lithuania and North Macedonia vs Finland among the highlights

all matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking, full TV information available here

11:45

There is one important change to the schedule. The match between Denmark and Switzerland, scheduled for this evening at 20:00 hrs will be played Thursday, at the same time, in the same venue.

11:11

Our journalists have been writing some great pieces in the build-up to this week's matches. Portugal were the real feel-good story of 2020 with their run to sixth place and they head into their opening qualifier against Israel with plenty of ambition within the group and expectations from everyone else.

10:24

This is not quite the start of the road for three of the 32 teams in qualification. Finland, Estonia and Belgium had to survive the relegation round in January.

In fact, the journey has already come to an end for Cyprus, Georgia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Malta.

However, five of them can now turn their attention to the 2024 edition, with qualification round 1 set for March 2021.

09:52

Live coverage of the first round of today's qualifiers is available to handball fans across the continent. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking. Throw off times below are all CET.

Portugal v Israel (20:30) – RTP2, Charlton (Sport 3), EHFTV

Montenegro v Kosovo (20:30) – RTCG2, Arena Sport, EHFTV

Iceland v Lithuania (20:45) – RUV, LRT, EHFTV

Netherlands v Turkey (20:00) – handball.tv, TRT Spor 2, EHFTV

North Macedonia v Finland (20:00) – MRT1 or MRT3, V Sport Urheilu, Viaplay, EHFTV

Austria v Estonia (20:25) – ORF Sport Plus, EHV2 and online, ZDF, EHFTV

Alongside these matches, we also have co-hosts Hungary take on reigning champions Spain in the opening match of the EHF EURO Cup, a competition for the host nations and 2020's finalists, Spain and Croatia, who have already secured a ticket for the final tournament.

09:30

Good morning to one and all and welcome to the start of EHF EURO 2022 qualifying. It has been a long old 283 days since Spain lifted the 2020 title at the end of a fantastic weekend in Stockholm and today we see 12 teams launch their campaign to reach the 2022 event in Hungary and Slovakia.