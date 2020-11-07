A few days after round 1 was completed, the Men's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers are back this weekend with nine matches in round 2.

Also, the EHF EURO Cup 2022 resumes, with Croatia hosting Hungary.

The live blog is the go-to place for all fans who want to stay up-to-date on what happens before, during and after the games on Saturday and Sunday.

round 2 of the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers includes nine matches (all times CET)

on SATURDAY: Russia vs Ukraine 30:28, Finland vs Denmark 11:19 at half-time, Switzerland vs North Macedonia (18:30)

also on SATURDAY: Croatia vs Hungary (18:00) in the EHF EURO Cup 2022

on SUNDAY: Lithuania vs Portugal (15:00), Estonia vs Germany (15:15), Kosovo vs Sweden (17:00), Romania vs Montenegro (17:25) Italy vs Norway (18:00), Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria (20:00)

read the round preview with details on each match

all matches are streamed live on EHFTV and check the broadcast schedule for TV coverage

Eric Willemsen reporting on Saturday

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER

16:38 | HALF-TIME: FINLAND VS DENMARK 11:19

Apart from that beauty I posted here a few minutes ago, Hansen scored seven more goals as Denmark have built a substantial lead over hosts Finland in the first half.

16:32

Never too early in a match to switch into gallery-play mode... well done, Johan a Plogv Hansen!

16:20

"We must also take fouls. We let them play, play, play."

In a team timeout, Finland coach Ola Lindgren urges his men to be a bit more robust against the free-flowing Denmark, who are already up by eight goals within the first 20 minutes.

16:13

Denmark not messing around in the opening stages in Finland: They lead 8:3 after 12 minutes.

15:57

The EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers are not only covered here on the live blog, but you can also follow the action on the official Twitter account.

Today Joanne Harris will keep you informed on all what happens. If you want to join in, make sure to use the official tournament hashtags #ehfeuro2022 and #watchgamesseemore.

15:51

It is an understatement to say that Finland and Denmark have not met for a long time: It has almost been three decades (!) since they last played each other.

Here are some other facts & figures:

in this week's round 1 of the qualifiers, Finland were defeated away in North Macedonia (33:24) while Denmark opened with a win against Switzerland (31:26)

were defeated away in North Macedonia (33:24) while opened with a win against Switzerland (31:26) Denmark have won all three previous matches against Finland

Denmark have missed only one final EHF EURO tournament, in 1998, and have a collection of medals from the event – two gold, one silver and three bronze

tournament, in 1998, and have a collection of medals from the event – two gold, one silver and three bronze Finland have never reached the final tournament, but have been consistently present in the final stages of the qualifiers in recent years

15:45

Welcome back as the action resumes soon... and we have the world champions coming up next! Denmark beat Switzerland two days ago, and they will look for another win visiting Finland today.

This is your direct link to Finland vs Denmark on EHFTV.

15:00

Let's take a short break now, as the next match, featuring Finland and world champions Denmark, starts in exactly one hour.

Until then, I leave you with some homework to do... study the round preview!

14:53

Nicely done, this controlled finish by Timofei Maslennikov from the right wing.

14:37 | RESULT: Russia vs Ukraine 30:28 (15:14)

Russia win both halves against Ukraine by 15:14 today, to get three points from their double-header this week following Thursday's draw.

14:18

Cool stuff this! Not one, but two strong saves from Maksym Viunik to deny Dmitry Zhitnikov.

14:03

Team timeout Ukraine! They have now dropped four goals behind Russia (19:15) so it is time for Mykola Stepanets to make some adjustments.

13:50

Russia vs Ukraine is only the first of today's four matches:

13:00 CET - Russia vs Ukraine (15:14 at half-time)

vs (15:14 at half-time) 16:00 CET - Finland vs Denmark

vs 18:00 CET - Croatia vs Hungary (EHF EURO Cup)

vs (EHF EURO Cup) 18:30 CET - Switzerland vs North Macedonia

13:46

While the teams prepare for the second half, I have got some interesting facts about Ukraine and Russia:

both teams qualified for EHF EURO 2020 but missed the main round before finishing in 19th (Ukraine) and 22nd position (Russia) respectively

but missed the main round before finishing in 19th (Ukraine) and 22nd position (Russia) respectively Russia lead their head-to-head with seven wins from their nine duels, drawing once - last Thursday - and also losing once - by a single goal in a World Championship play-off more than 16 years ago

with seven wins from their nine duels, drawing once - last Thursday - and also losing once - by a single goal in a World Championship play-off more than 16 years ago both teams changed coaches after EHF EURO 2020: Velimir Petkovic took the helm of Russia from Eduard Koksharov; Mykola Stepanets is the successor of Sergej Bebeshko with Ukraine

took the helm of Russia from Eduard Koksharov; is the successor of Sergej Bebeshko with Ukraine six Ukraine players nominated by Stepanets play for Russian club

13:41 | HALF-TIME: Russia vs Ukraine 15:14

The first half in Minsk is over and Russia have entered the dressing rooms with a slim 15:14 lead over Ukraine. I can only repeat myself: this is another very close one!

13:21

Velimir Petkovic calls a first team timeout for Russia, who have opened a two-goal gap over Ukraine, 10:8.

13:08

Looks like Russia and Ukraine are right in another close battle, after Thursday's draw. It is 5:5 within the opening nine minutes.

12:58

What?! They also played two days ago?

Yes, that's correct. Russia and Ukraine agreed to play their qualifiers as a double-header this week in Minsk, Belarus. Thursday's game was formally Ukraine's 'home' game, so today Russia have the 'home' right.

By the way, you will find lots more on the round 1 qualifiers in our midweek live blog.

12:51

So, let's quickly head to today's action, as Russia and Ukraine are already about to get the round 2 train running!

Ukraine staged an impressive comeback to get a 27:27 draw last Thursday, when both teams also met in round 1. Will there be a winner this time?

Here is your direct link to Russia vs Ukraine on EHFTV.

Enjoy!

12:30

Good afternoon! The Men's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers are back, and so is the live blog.

My name is Eric Willemsen and I am happy to guide you through all that is happening this weekend.

We have two handful of matches coming up: Nine qualifiers plus one game for the EHF EURO Cup 2022, the competition that features the four teams already qualified for EHF EURO 2022: Hosts Hungary and Slovakia as well as 2020 champions Spain and runners-up Croatia.

Before we look into the details of this weekend's schedule, let's get into the right mood by watching the Top 5 Goals from round 1 on Wednesday and Thursday: