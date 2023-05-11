Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar: “I have written my own story”

For someone who turns only 23 in August, it is hard to believe that Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar is preparing for what will already be her fifth EHF Beach Handball EURO.

However, ‘preparing’ might not be the right word.

Less than two weeks before the start of the 24-28 May European Championships, the co-captain of the German women’s national beach handball team – a role Kretzschmar shares with Kirsten Walter – has a lot of things on her mind, but playing beach handball and defending their 2021 title is not really among them yet.

These are busy times, both at her teachers’ education and in the ongoing indoor season with her club HSG Bensheim/Auerbach. In fact, Kretzschmar plays a Bundesliga match in Blomberg less than four days before Germany’s first game on sand in Nazaré.

The early scheduling of the Beach Handball EURO in May has forced several players out of the German squad due to indoor commitments, a fate the defending champions share with most other participating teams.

“You can see it all very negative, but that is useless and you cannot change it,” Kretzschmar says. “We have built a deep squad through the last years, so I am sure we arrive with a strong team – even if it is not the dialled-in team from the last years. But we are hungry.”