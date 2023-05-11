EHF Finals fan zone in Graz promises a true handball party

Located inside the arena, the fan zone will include multiple interactive stations providing great entertainment throughout the weekend. Young and old can play fun games and challenge their friends to some friendly competition at one of the stations.

Activities include a reaction time measurement - see if you can beat the likes of Jessica Ryde or Yara Ten Holte and put your hand-eye coordination to the test. Or measure your shooting speed and compare yourself to Johanna Reichert or Ingvild Bakkerud.

Other stations include a balancing game, a memory game, and a jump height measurer.

Fans can also get their hands on official event merchandise on-site at the Raiffeisen Sportpark, with goodies including clothing commemorating the weekend.

The fan zone will be open throughout the EHF Finals Women weekend.

Photo © Kolektiff Images