Seeding for Last 16 draw released

With round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 completed last weekend, the action in this competition in 2021 has come to its end. However, one more step will be taken before the 16 remaining clubs can start their preparation for the next phase.

The European Handball Federation has released two pots for the Last 16 draw, which will determine the eight pairings for the first playing round in 2022. The draw will take place on Tuesday 7 December at 11:00 CET in the EHF office in Vienna and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

No fewer than four former winners of the EHF's third-tier competition are still in the race for the 2021/22 trophy: AHC Potaissa Turda from Romania won the Challenge Cup in 2018, SKA Minsk from Belarus in 2013, and IFK Skövde HK from Sweden in 2004. In addition, Drammen HK from Norway raised the City Cup trophy in 1996.

Clubs from only nine different countries remain in the race for the trophy, with Russia and Romania leading the way with three participants each.

There will be no country protection applied to the draw, which means the teams from Czech Republic, Romania, Russia and Sweden could face their domestic rivals in the Last 16. Norway also has two teams left in the competition; however, those are seeded in the same pot and cannot be drawn against each other.

The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 12/13 February 2022; the second leg follows one week later.

Seeding for the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 Last 16 draw:

POT 1

Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE)

AC PAOK (GRE)

Drammen HK (NOR)

Nærbø IL (NOR)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

HC Victor (RUS)

HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

IFK Skövde HK (SWE)

POT 2

SKA Minsk (BLR)

HCB Karvina (CZE)

Handball Esch (LUX)

CSM Focsani 2007 (ROU)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

SKIF Krasnodar (RUS)

SGAU-Saratov (RUS)

Alingsås HK (SWE)