Magdeburg cruise to quarter-finals

SC Magdeburg had opened the gate to the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men wide last week. On Tuesday night, the three-time EHF Cup and one-time EHF Champions League winners secured their quarter-final berth after another easy-going evening with their rivals from North Macedonia.

While the European League season is over for Eurofarm, Magdeburg will face IFK Kristianstad in the quarter-finals. All three German sides (Magdeburg, Berlin, Löwen) have reached the next stage.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 35:24 (14:9)

First leg 32:24. Aggregate result: 67:48

SCM forged ahead from 2:2 to 10:6 and, after the five-goal advantage at the break, easily decided the match early on. It is the sixth time in this season that Magdeburg reached the 35-goal mark

the last 10 minutes saw a 9:4 run from Magdeburg and the biggest gap on the score board, at 34:23

23-year-old Justus Klug was top scorer for the victors, with seven goals, ahead of Christoph Steinert with five

Eurofarm’s overall top scorer, Stipe Mandalinic, led the side once again with his seven goals and finished the season with a total of 62 strikes

due to a Covid-19 infection, Eurofarm coach Zeljko Babic could not travel to the match in Magdeburg and was replaced by his assistants Bozidar Mojsov and Ice Sokoleski

First quarter-final for Magdeburg since 2017

SC Magdeburg were regulars at the EHF Cup Finals, but they have not played an international quarter-final since the 2016/17 season when they eliminated Spanish side Anaitasuna in the former competition.

In the 2017/18 season, Magdeburg hosted the EHF Cup Finals and proceeded straight from the group phase. In 2018/19, they failed in the qualification against Porto. In 2019/20, the quarter-finals were cancelled due to Covid-19.