Magdeburg cruise to quarter-finals
SC Magdeburg had opened the gate to the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men wide last week. On Tuesday night, the three-time EHF Cup and one-time EHF Champions League winners secured their quarter-final berth after another easy-going evening with their rivals from North Macedonia.
While the European League season is over for Eurofarm, Magdeburg will face IFK Kristianstad in the quarter-finals. All three German sides (Magdeburg, Berlin, Löwen) have reached the next stage.
LAST 16, SECOND LEG
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 35:24 (14:9)
First leg 32:24. Aggregate result: 67:48
- SCM forged ahead from 2:2 to 10:6 and, after the five-goal advantage at the break, easily decided the match early on. It is the sixth time in this season that Magdeburg reached the 35-goal mark
- the last 10 minutes saw a 9:4 run from Magdeburg and the biggest gap on the score board, at 34:23
- 23-year-old Justus Klug was top scorer for the victors, with seven goals, ahead of Christoph Steinert with five
- Eurofarm’s overall top scorer, Stipe Mandalinic, led the side once again with his seven goals and finished the season with a total of 62 strikes
- due to a Covid-19 infection, Eurofarm coach Zeljko Babic could not travel to the match in Magdeburg and was replaced by his assistants Bozidar Mojsov and Ice Sokoleski
First quarter-final for Magdeburg since 2017
SC Magdeburg were regulars at the EHF Cup Finals, but they have not played an international quarter-final since the 2016/17 season when they eliminated Spanish side Anaitasuna in the former competition.
In the 2017/18 season, Magdeburg hosted the EHF Cup Finals and proceeded straight from the group phase. In 2018/19, they failed in the qualification against Porto. In 2019/20, the quarter-finals were cancelled due to Covid-19.
As the second youngest in the team you are not always the best shooter. I got a lot of balls and I am glad that I was able to use all but one of the chances.