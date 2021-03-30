20210330 Magdeburg Eurofarm Magnusson
EHF European League

Magdeburg cruise to quarter-finals

EHF / Björn Pazen30 March 2021, 20:20

SC Magdeburg had opened the gate to the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men wide last week. On Tuesday night, the three-time EHF Cup and one-time EHF Champions League winners secured their quarter-final berth after another easy-going evening with their rivals from North Macedonia.

While the European League season is over for Eurofarm, Magdeburg will face IFK Kristianstad in the quarter-finals. All three German sides (Magdeburg, Berlin, Löwen) have reached the next stage.  

LAST 16, SECOND LEG
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 35:24 (14:9) 
First leg 32:24. Aggregate result: 67:48 

  • SCM forged ahead from 2:2 to 10:6 and, after the five-goal advantage at the break, easily decided the match early on. It is the sixth time in this season that Magdeburg reached the 35-goal mark
  • the last 10 minutes saw a 9:4 run from Magdeburg and the biggest gap on the score board, at 34:23
  • 23-year-old Justus Klug was top scorer for the victors, with seven goals, ahead of Christoph Steinert with five 
  • Eurofarm’s overall top scorer, Stipe Mandalinic, led the side once again with his seven goals and finished the season with a total of 62 strikes
  • due to a Covid-19 infection, Eurofarm coach Zeljko Babic could not travel to the match in Magdeburg and was replaced by his assistants Bozidar Mojsov and Ice Sokoleski

First quarter-final for Magdeburg since 2017 

SC Magdeburg were regulars at the EHF Cup Finals, but they have not played an international quarter-final since the 2016/17 season when they eliminated Spanish side Anaitasuna in the former competition.

In the 2017/18 season, Magdeburg hosted the EHF Cup Finals and proceeded straight from the group phase. In 2018/19, they failed in the qualification against Porto. In 2019/20, the quarter-finals were cancelled due to Covid-19. 

As the second youngest in the team you are not always the best shooter. I got a lot of balls and I am glad that I was able to use all but one of the chances.
Justus Kluge
Magdeburg left wing
PRO 9258
Previous Article Montpellier outclass Kadetten to grab quarter-finals ticket
20210330 Ademar Leon Ifk Kristianstad Christensen
Next Article Kristianstad to quarter-finals after strong double header

Latest news

More News