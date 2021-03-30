Kristianstad to quarter-finals after strong double header
Three goals separated IFK Kristianstad and Abanca Ademar Leon in the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Tuesday — but the aggregate result was clearly in favour of the Swedish team, who reached the quarter-finals with the triumph.
Just like in Monday night’s game, when the hosts collected a precious and clear advantage, it was an inspired second half from the Swedish side led by wing Alfred Ehn that made all the difference in Kristianstad Arena.
LAST 16, SECOND LEG
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 31:34 (16:15)
First leg 27:34. Aggregate result 58:67
- the second-leg Last 16 win was the seventh victory for Kristianstad in the EHF European League
- Kristianstad goalkeeper Espen Christensen collected 11 saves during the game
- Tin Lucin, Milan Gostovic and Arce Perez Gonzalo scored five goals apiece for Ademar Leon
- Alfred Ehn struck seven times for Kristianstad and was the top scorer of the match
To the quarter-finals on Ehn’s wings — and keeper saves
On Monday, Kristianstad goalkeeper Gustaf Banke built a wall in Sweden. On Tuesday, it was his fellow keeper Espen Christensen’s turn.
The talents of the left wing Alfred Ehn, who top scored the match, had a big impact in this second leg — and kept Kristianstad’s European dream going strong.
Just like yesterday, it was a fun match. Ademar Leon is a nice team that has been very friendly. I am proud of the advancement — for the first time in the club's history, we are in the quarter finals. I think we played better yesterday, but we started to run in the second half and were thus able to turn the match around. After gaining control of the match, we could play relaxed towards the end.