Kristianstad to quarter-finals after strong double header

Three goals separated IFK Kristianstad and Abanca Ademar Leon in the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Tuesday — but the aggregate result was clearly in favour of the Swedish team, who reached the quarter-finals with the triumph.

Just like in Monday night’s game, when the hosts collected a precious and clear advantage, it was an inspired second half from the Swedish side led by wing Alfred Ehn that made all the difference in Kristianstad Arena.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 31:34 (16:15)

First leg 27:34. Aggregate result 58:67

the second-leg Last 16 win was the seventh victory for Kristianstad in the EHF European League

Kristianstad goalkeeper Espen Christensen collected 11 saves during the game

Tin Lucin, Milan Gostovic and Arce Perez Gonzalo scored five goals apiece for Ademar Leon

Alfred Ehn struck seven times for Kristianstad and was the top scorer of the match

To the quarter-finals on Ehn’s wings — and keeper saves

On Monday, Kristianstad goalkeeper Gustaf Banke built a wall in Sweden. On Tuesday, it was his fellow keeper Espen Christensen’s turn.

The talents of the left wing Alfred Ehn, who top scored the match, had a big impact in this second leg — and kept Kristianstad’s European dream going strong.