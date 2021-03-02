20212402 ELM Nimes Berlin 3
EHF European League

Live blog - Decision day in the European League group phase

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation02 March 2021, 12:00
  • final day of matches in the group phase with all 12 live on EHFTV
  • coverage begins at 17:00 with Füchse Berlin vs Sporting CP
  • Toulouse and Fivers compete for the one remaining Last 16 spot at 20:45 CET
  • read the preview here 

12:24

In one of the many highlights of the day, we have the battle for the 16th and final place in the next round between FENIX Toulouse and Fivers at 20:45 CET.

Fivers are fourth in group A with six points, while Toulouse are fifth with four. The French side can still hope to qualify for the Last 16, but they need to beat Fivers by six goals, reversing a 37:32 result in their first meeting.

Here are the highlights from that round 3 clash, a memorable night for the young side from Vienna.

12:00

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the final day of the European League Men group phase. 15 of the 16 places in the knockout phase have been confirmed but there is plenty to play for in each of the four groups.

While Fivers and Toulouse battle over the one remaining Last 16 spot, there is a tussle for second place in group A between Chekhov and Leon.

We could have three teams finish level on points at the top of group B with all four qualified teams vying for a favourable final position.

CSKA and Magdeburg are in direct competition for top spot in group C this evening in Moscow.

Rhein Neckar-Löwen have secured first place in group D but three teams are competing for second place.

 

 

20210302 Kielceporto Wolff
Previous Article Wolff gunning for top spot against old rivals Flensburg
20210302 Power Ranking Györ 2000Px
Next Article Györ top power ranking going into play-offs

Latest news

More News