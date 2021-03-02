12:24

In one of the many highlights of the day, we have the battle for the 16th and final place in the next round between FENIX Toulouse and Fivers at 20:45 CET.

Fivers are fourth in group A with six points, while Toulouse are fifth with four. The French side can still hope to qualify for the Last 16, but they need to beat Fivers by six goals, reversing a 37:32 result in their first meeting.

Here are the highlights from that round 3 clash, a memorable night for the young side from Vienna.

12:00

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the final day of the European League Men group phase. 15 of the 16 places in the knockout phase have been confirmed but there is plenty to play for in each of the four groups.

While Fivers and Toulouse battle over the one remaining Last 16 spot, there is a tussle for second place in group A between Chekhov and Leon.

We could have three teams finish level on points at the top of group B with all four qualified teams vying for a favourable final position.

CSKA and Magdeburg are in direct competition for top spot in group C this evening in Moscow.

Rhein Neckar-Löwen have secured first place in group D but three teams are competing for second place.