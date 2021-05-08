Malaga win maiden European title after thriller in Zagreb

Rincon Fertiliad Malaga won their first title and the very first EHF European Cup Women trophy after a thrilling second leg in Zagreb on Saturday evening.

Lokomotiva battled hard but in the end, could not break Malaga’s four-goal lead from the first leg. The Spanish team trailed by six at one point of the match but did not give up and regained control with strong periods at the end of both halves.

The home side took over midway through the first half held on to their desired lead until the final five minutes of the match when they were outmatched by the Spanish team’s strength and concentration in a breath-taking affair.

EUROPEAN CUP FINAL, SECOND LEG

RK Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP) 31:28 (18:14)

First leg 28:32, Malaga win 60:59 on aggregate

The Spanish team had an early lead but Lokomotiva’s counter-attacks brought them a six-goal lead in the first-half

Malaga was deadly from the left wing, Soledad López scored seven goals, including the first four

Lokomotiva were driven by the Posavec and Kalaus twins, who combined for 21 goals

after trading goals at the four-goal margin for most of the second half, the last five minutes of the match were crucial as Malaga crucially closed the gap to two goals

Deadly left wing

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga lifted their first European trophy on Saturday night and one player, in particular, set the tone for them.

Left wing Soledad López scored her side’s opening four goals on the night and finished as the top scorer with seven, taking her tally for the season to 48. What a night, what a season.