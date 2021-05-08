20210508 192045 MDX38085
EHF European League

Siófok seal final berth after nail-biting win

EHF / Adrian Costeiu08 May 2021, 19:30

Extending their unbeaten streak in European competitions to 17 games, Siófok KC qualified for the final of the inaugural EHF European League Women after a nail-biting 36:34 win against Herning-Ikast Handbold in extra time.

The Hungarian side tied the game in the final second of regular time, thanks to a penalty converted by Gabriella Toth. Their experience was crucial in sealing the final berth, where they will meet Nantes Atlantique Handball on Sunday.

SEMI-FINAL
Siófok KC (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 36:34 (31:31)(19:18)

  • the match saw four lead changes in the first half, as Herning-Ikast opened a four-goal gap in the 20th minute, 17:13, only for Siófok to end with a 6:1 run that helped them to a 19:18 advantage at the break
  • Herning-Ikast scored all of their first 13 shots, but Siófok’s coach Zdravko Zovko, called two timeouts in the first half to help his side’s comeback despite Herning goalkeeper Sabine Englert saving eight shots
  • powered by Stine Skogrand and Naja Kristensen, who scored eight goals each, the Danish side led throughout the second half before a penalty converted by Gabriella Toth tied the game at 60 minutes, 31:31
  • after saving three shots in the first half, Hungarian goalkeeper Melinda Szikora was superb in the end of the game, finishing with 16 saves
  • Herning-Ikast could only muster three goals in the last 10 minutes of the game, as their lack of depth proved crucial in Siófok progressing to the final

 

Tomori turns back the clock to lift Siófok

Having won the DELO EHF Champions League twice in extra time with Györi Audi ETO KC against Vardar, in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, experienced Hungarian left back Zsuzsanna Tomori knows a thing or two about crunch time.

The 33-year-old stalwart proved that in the EHF Finals Women as a Siófok player, when she took responsibility and scored two of her team’s five extra-time goals on their way to clinching an EHF European League Women final berth. Tomori finished the game with six goals — one behind her team’s top scorer, Tamara Horacek — but she duly delivered when it mattered the most.

Riding a 17-game unbeaten streak in European handball, the reigning Women’s EHF Cup champions might be the favourites against Nantes, but they must recover quickly before Sunday’s throw off at 18:00 CEST.

20210508 180616 FPX1729
20210508 181144 MDX37884
20210508 181205 MDX37888
20210508 181335 MDX37928
20210508 181421 MDX37943
20210508 185916 6D1A6774
20210508 185730 FPX1798
20210508 190003 6D1A6777
20210508 190040 MDX38019
20210508 190205 MDX38040
20210508 193254 6D1A6924
20210508 195628 MDX38230
20210508 195539 MDX38213
20210508 192427 6D1A6841
20210508 193158 MDX38191
20210508 195420 MDX38194
20210508 193131 MDX38180
20210508 192045 MDX38085
20210508 191923 6D1A6827
20210508 191632 6D1A6800
EI9A6038
Previous Article Summary: Malaga claim European Cup title by skin of their teeth
EI9A6302
Next Article Malaga win maiden European title after thriller in Zagreb

Latest news

More News