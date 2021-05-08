Siófok seal final berth after nail-biting win

Extending their unbeaten streak in European competitions to 17 games, Siófok KC qualified for the final of the inaugural EHF European League Women after a nail-biting 36:34 win against Herning-Ikast Handbold in extra time.

The Hungarian side tied the game in the final second of regular time, thanks to a penalty converted by Gabriella Toth. Their experience was crucial in sealing the final berth, where they will meet Nantes Atlantique Handball on Sunday.

SEMI-FINAL

Siófok KC (HUN) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 36:34 (31:31)(19:18)

the match saw four lead changes in the first half, as Herning-Ikast opened a four-goal gap in the 20th minute, 17:13, only for Siófok to end with a 6:1 run that helped them to a 19:18 advantage at the break

Herning-Ikast scored all of their first 13 shots, but Siófok’s coach Zdravko Zovko, called two timeouts in the first half to help his side’s comeback despite Herning goalkeeper Sabine Englert saving eight shots

powered by Stine Skogrand and Naja Kristensen, who scored eight goals each, the Danish side led throughout the second half before a penalty converted by Gabriella Toth tied the game at 60 minutes, 31:31

after saving three shots in the first half, Hungarian goalkeeper Melinda Szikora was superb in the end of the game, finishing with 16 saves

Herning-Ikast could only muster three goals in the last 10 minutes of the game, as their lack of depth proved crucial in Siófok progressing to the final

Tomori turns back the clock to lift Siófok

Having won the DELO EHF Champions League twice in extra time with Györi Audi ETO KC against Vardar, in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, experienced Hungarian left back Zsuzsanna Tomori knows a thing or two about crunch time.

The 33-year-old stalwart proved that in the EHF Finals Women as a Siófok player, when she took responsibility and scored two of her team’s five extra-time goals on their way to clinching an EHF European League Women final berth. Tomori finished the game with six goals — one behind her team’s top scorer, Tamara Horacek — but she duly delivered when it mattered the most.

Riding a 17-game unbeaten streak in European handball, the reigning Women’s EHF Cup champions might be the favourites against Nantes, but they must recover quickly before Sunday’s throw off at 18:00 CEST.