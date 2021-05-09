Siófok KC, the last champions in the Women’s EHF Cup, want to double down in the inaugural season of the EHF European League Women, betting on their experience and never-give-up mentality against Nantes Atlantique Handball.

In an historic season for the French side, Nantes also rely on team spirit, as well as on the individual brilliance of several players led by Brazilian back Bruna de Paula — Nantes’ top scorer.

In the 3/4 placement match, hosts CS Minaur Baia Mare will try and save face by winning at least one game in their home tournament when they meet Herning-Ikast Håndbold.

FINAL

Siófok KC (HUN) vs Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)

Sunday 9 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Siófok are riding the second longest unbeaten run in European handball: 17 games in a row — behind only fellow Hungarian side Györi Audi ETO KC, who have not lost in the last 55 games in the DELO EHF Champions League

the French side have reached their first European final in history, only eight years after being promoted in the French league

Nantes were the last team to beat Siófok in European handball, taking a 34:29 win on the Hungarian side’s court in November 2019

both teams scored a season-high 36 goals in the semi-finals to proceed to the last act of the EHF Finals Women, but Siófok needed extra time to reach that number

three of Siófok’s top four goal scorers in the semi-final against Herning-Ikast — backs Tamara Horacek and Gnonsiane Niombla and left wing Camille Aoustin — are French, but only Aoustin played one season for Nantes, between 2014 and 2015

Nantes’ Brazilian back Bruna de Paula has scored 54 goals in the EHF European League since the group phase started, only one goal behind Herning-Ikast’s back Helene Fauske

the only team to defend their title in the Women’s EHF Cup was also a Hungarian side, Debrecen, in the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons

no French team has won the Women’s EHF Cup, the second-tier European competition that preceded the EHF European League Women. Metz Handball and Dijon lost the finals they played

Siófok won both games played against French opposition this season — 35:24 and 29:28 versus Fleury in the group phase

the finalists have met twice in European competitions, sharing wins in qualification phase 3 of the EHF Cup 2018/19, with Siófok progressing to the group phase after a 61:58 aggregate win

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Sunday 9 May, 14:45 CEST, live on EHFTV