Siófok vs Nantes: a history-making final
Siófok KC, the last champions in the Women’s EHF Cup, want to double down in the inaugural season of the EHF European League Women, betting on their experience and never-give-up mentality against Nantes Atlantique Handball.
In an historic season for the French side, Nantes also rely on team spirit, as well as on the individual brilliance of several players led by Brazilian back Bruna de Paula — Nantes’ top scorer.
In the 3/4 placement match, hosts CS Minaur Baia Mare will try and save face by winning at least one game in their home tournament when they meet Herning-Ikast Håndbold.
FINAL
Siófok KC (HUN) vs Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)
Sunday 9 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Siófok are riding the second longest unbeaten run in European handball: 17 games in a row — behind only fellow Hungarian side Györi Audi ETO KC, who have not lost in the last 55 games in the DELO EHF Champions League
- the French side have reached their first European final in history, only eight years after being promoted in the French league
- Nantes were the last team to beat Siófok in European handball, taking a 34:29 win on the Hungarian side’s court in November 2019
- both teams scored a season-high 36 goals in the semi-finals to proceed to the last act of the EHF Finals Women, but Siófok needed extra time to reach that number
- three of Siófok’s top four goal scorers in the semi-final against Herning-Ikast — backs Tamara Horacek and Gnonsiane Niombla and left wing Camille Aoustin — are French, but only Aoustin played one season for Nantes, between 2014 and 2015
- Nantes’ Brazilian back Bruna de Paula has scored 54 goals in the EHF European League since the group phase started, only one goal behind Herning-Ikast’s back Helene Fauske
- the only team to defend their title in the Women’s EHF Cup was also a Hungarian side, Debrecen, in the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons
- no French team has won the Women’s EHF Cup, the second-tier European competition that preceded the EHF European League Women. Metz Handball and Dijon lost the finals they played
- Siófok won both games played against French opposition this season — 35:24 and 29:28 versus Fleury in the group phase
- the finalists have met twice in European competitions, sharing wins in qualification phase 3 of the EHF Cup 2018/19, with Siófok progressing to the group phase after a 61:58 aggregate win
3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Sunday 9 May, 14:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides conceded only two losses this season — one apiece in the group phase and one each in the semi-finals
- Herning-Ikast are still the team with the most effective attack in the competition, with a total of 291 goals after scoring 34 times against Siófok in the semi-final
- Baia Mare will miss right back Jelena Lavko, who re-injured her knee in the semi-final against Nantes