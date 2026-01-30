Martim Costa secures Portugal’s best-ever EHF EURO result

Martim’s brother Francisco now — likely temporarily — tops the tournament’s scorer list with 61 goals.

The placement match was the last for Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Palicka, as announced by the Swedish Federation during the game.

5/6 PLACEMENT MATCH

H2H: 2-1-7

Top scorers: Martim Costa 9/11 (POR); Lukas Sandell 8/10 (SWE)

Goalkeeper saves: Gustavo Capdeville 9/30, Diogo Valério 1/14 (POR); Andreas Palicka 7/34, Mikael Appelgren 1/10 (SWE)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Martim Costa (POR)

eight times, Sweden, levelled the score in the first half, but never took the lead, as they missed too many chances, including two penalties against Portugal goalkeeper Gustavo Capdeville

six minutes after the break, Sweden took their first two-goal advantage, profiting from Palicka’s saves

as, on the other side, Capdeville continued with outstanding form and Francisco Costa started his goal machine, Portugal remained on level with the five-time EHF EURO champions

netting for 26:26, Sweden playmaker Jim Gottfridsson levelled with four-time European champion Magnus Wislander in terms of EHF EURO goals, with both now on 126

Oscar Bergendahl scored for 35:35 six seconds before the end, but it was Martim Costa who decided the match with his ninth goal

High speed only in crunch time

Finishing among the top six had already granted Portugal and Sweden their direct tickets to the 2027 World Championship, allowing them to skip the play-offs. Both are famous for their counterattacks and high-speed handball, but on Friday, they mostly hit the brakes — except in crunch time. Portugal’s attack was focused on the Costa brothers and line player Victor Iturizza, while Sweden impressed with a variety of scorers, including rising star Nikola Roganović, who was cold as ice from the penalty line. In the end, the Costa brothers both saved their 100th career EHF EURO goals for the next event, co-hosted by Portugal. Martim is now on 98 and Francisco on 91.