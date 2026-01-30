Martim Costa secures Portugal’s best-ever EHF EURO result
They were down 34:32 with three minutes left in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 5/6 placement match, then the Costa brothers scored the last four goals for Portugal. Thanks to Martim Costa’s buzzer beater for 36:35, their side achieved their goal of taking their best Men’s EHF EURO result ever, finishing fifth, after the sixth rank in 2020.
This is the perfect ending for us. We get the best position ever in this championship. The scenario tonight was crazy again.
In a few days, we will look at the ranking and tell ourselves that what we did is just, crazy. We have been writing the history of our sport in Portugal for the past few years, and the only thing I can hope for is that we can continue on this road.
It’s a big disappointment, of course, because everything is decided on one shot and I feel like we had played pretty good before. We would have deserved to play in the overtime, but there was not much we could do on the last action. It is a disappointment, of course, because we would have liked to finish the tournament on a high.