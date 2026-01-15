17:40

The 16-man squads for all four teams in this first timeslot are now available - just click through to the match pages: Spain vs Serbia, and France vs Czechia to see who's been selected.

There are plenty of EURO debutants. Spain have several, including Ian Barrufet, the EHF European League 2024/25 top scorer. Serbia also have a few debutants.

For France, Aymeric Zaepfel, the late replacement for Nédim Rémili, and Wallem-Konrad Peleka earn their first EURO jerseys. None of Czechia's players have a huge amount of EURO experience save for 36-year-old goalkeeper Tomáš Mrkva, who is playing his 24th EHF EURO match.

17:15

Just 45 minutes now until throw-off!

Some stats for you on the first games: the match between Spain and Serbia is their first meeting at an EHF EURO. Aleix Gómez needs just four goals to get to 100 EURO goals in his career, and Spain's third goal will be their 3,200th EURO goal ever.

For France versus Czechia, the defending champions are the favourites - but Czechia have won two of their three EHF EURO meetings in history. That said, the last victory for Czechia against France at a EURO was in 2004, and their last victory over France in any competition was in 2008 in an EHF EURO qualifying match.

16:55

Serbia are now starting their warm-up too in Herning, while the group of Spaniards who were idly kicking a ball around have disappeared again.

Football has definitely been a thing on teams' social media channels this week ...

16:35

Spain are first on court to start their warm-ups in Herning, a few players emerging to start passing the ball around.

16:15

Less than two hours remain before the Men's EHF EURO throws off. The Jyske Bank Boxen is looking great and we can't wait to welcome the teams for the first game at 18:00 CET.

15:15

We are about to head over to the Jyske Bank Boxen, where we'll be covering tonight's action in both Herning and Oslo with the help of the team on the ground in both venues.

For those of you at home, don't forget that the EHF EURO is being shown live by EHFTV, with English commentary of all matches (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) as well as by broadcasters around the world. Click here for all the information you need on where to watch.