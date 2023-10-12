The current Norway women’s national team goalkeeping coach, who works with top-level goalkeepers such as Katrine Lunde, Mats Olsson, sat down with us to offer insight into his lectures. He elaborated on the importance of mental training, making the point that your body has limits, that less experienced goalkeepers should have confidence as a key emphasis in their training and that enjoyment plus the longing to always develop is crucial for the long-term career of goalkeepers.

Not just a coach, as a player Mats was a European Champion (1994), Olympic silver medallist (1992 and 1996) and a World Championship silver (1992 & 1996) and gold (1990) medallist with Sweden. Mats’ playing career résumé alone is enough to show that his wisdom is invaluable.

Reflex or mental training?

When addressing the topic of reflex or mental training, Mats points out that “motricity and the movement of the body are important. To be in the right place at the right time, but you have a limit in how fast you can move your body. But the most important thing to save the ball is the brain, not the body. The difference in how you feel, in the flow and inside the game, that’s what is important- so the mental part at the top level is more important than anything else.”

“If you take away everything, in a shot simulation – so it is just a ball coming out of a machine, you have no idea where the ball is coming; you won’t save anything- you only save what is hitting you. You don’t have time; you need signals from the body that is shooting the ball – to react and read where the shot is coming from. This is the mental part.”

Coaching goalkeepers of all levels

Mats argues that coaching beginners and experienced goalkeepers “it’s two totally different ways.”

“When I’m working with the most experienced, I’m working between challenge and confidence. I have to challenge them, and I have to build confidence with them. But with the younger ones, it’s more important to build confidence, I can’t challenge them in the same way that I can with the experienced ones.”

Mats points out one key instinct that distinguishes the most talented. “You can train the physical way, the technical, the tactical, positioning, but the most complicated to train for the goalkeeper is the visage, to see where the ball is coming, to understand and read the body language of the shooter. That’s where you can see if it’s a talent. If they have this vision by themselves or if you have to train it. Like an instinct- some people have it. I can compare a good goalkeeper with a good playmaker – a good playmaker can see solutions- and as a good goalkeeper I can see what you're looking to do as a shooter – I can read your body language and read the defence. If I see this in young goalkeepers, I can see this is a talent.”