Even more than just qualifying, the Barça players also aim to remain unbeaten on home court at the Palau Blaugrana. Regardless of the competition, no team has been able to take a single point in the iconic Barcelona venue this season.

Richardson, who arrived in Barcelona from Montpellier at the start of the 2021/22 season, knows the reasons behind this success.

“The fans push us, especially in those big Champions League clashes. There is a real support, and the club pays real attention to what face we display at home. There is a lot of history behind us, you can see that in the tunnel leading to the court, for example. And that puts you in the state of mind where you know you just cannot lose on home court,” he explains.

Barça are accordingly expecting their fans and the weight of history to lift them up once more for the final Champions League game of the season at home – and hopefully up to Cologne again. Barça still have a chance to win their third consecutive title, something that has not been done since the end of the 1990s, when Barça won the competition five times in a row between 1996 and 2000.

“I was barely born back then so I can’t talk to you about that,” laughs Richardson.

“Really, we are not trying to think too much ahead right now. It’s all about Thursday, taking another win at home, qualifying and then we’ll see what happens. Yes, we all want to write history with Barça, but there is a job to finish before anything else.”

