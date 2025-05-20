Men’s EHF EURO 2026 match schedule released

MEDIA INFORMATION: The official schedule for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 has been published by the European Handball Federation

When the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 throws off on 15 January, defending champions France are among the first teams to enter the court following the confirmation of the playing schedule by the European Handball Federation on Tuesday.

The 2024 champions take on Czechia in Oslo/Baerum at 18:00 CET; together with the group A encounter in Herning, Spain vs Serbia, these two matches are the first to be played at the upcoming championship in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Of the three hosts, Norway are the only ones to also play on 15 January as they open their campaign in group C against Ukraine at 20:30 CET.

Hosts and world champions Denmark enter the event one day later when they face North Macedonia in group B on 16 January at 20:30 hrs.

Sweden enter the EHF EURO 2026 on 17 January. Their first match in group E in Malmö is scheduled for 20:30 hrs.

All other matches in the preliminary round start either at 18:00 or 20:30 hrs. In the main round, the playing times are 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET. The matches will be assigned accordingly.

Semi-finals on 26 January are scheduled to be played at 17:45 and 20:30 hrs at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, while the bronze medal match and the grand final will be played at 15:15 and 18:00 hrs respectively.

The full match schedule is available on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2026.

Who plays where?

The final tournament draw on 15 May in Herning determined which team will play where. In total, 24 teams have been drawn into six groups of four.

The preliminary round will be played in Herning, Oslo/Baerum, Malmö and Kristianstad.

Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen

GROUP A: Germany, Spain, Austria, Serbia

GROUP B: Denmark, Portugal, North Macedonia, Romania

Oslo/Baerum, Unity Arena

GROUP C: France, Norway, Czechia, Ukraine

GROUP D: Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Switzerland

Malmö, Malmö Arena

GROUP E: Sweden, Croatia, Netherlands, Georgia

Kristianstad, Kristianstad Arena

Group F: Hungary, Iceland, Poland, Italy

In the main round, the competition continues at Malmö Arena and Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, which will also host the final weekend.

Tickets for all venues and competition stages are available at tickets.eurohandball.com.

Main photo © Dejan Obretkovic