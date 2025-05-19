Officials confirmed for EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

Danish clubs Team Esbjerg and Odense Handbold, France's Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC of Hungary will all be vying for a place in the final on Sunday 1 June, which the EHF can confirm will be officiated by the Spanish pairing of Javier Alvarez Mata and Yon Bustamante Lopez.

Referees for the other three matches have all been assigned, while delegates for the two semi-finals have been confirmed.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals on Saturday and the 3rd place match and final on Sunday is available below:

Saturday 31 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - Györi Audi ETO KC vs. Team Esbjerg

Referees: Tomas Barysas / Povilas Petrusis (LTU)

Delegates: Arijana Vojic (BIH) and Jutta Ehrmann (GER, EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - Metz Handball vs. Odense Håndbold

Referees: Malgorzata Lidacka / Urszula Lesiak (POL)

Delegates: Carmen Manchado Lopez (ESP, EHF Methods Commission) and

Päivi Mitrunen (FIN, EHF Competitions Commission)

Sunday 1 June

3rd place match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina (UKR)

Delegates: to be announced

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez (ESP)

Delegates: to be announced

