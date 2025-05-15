Men's EHF EURO 2026 groups set at the draw event in Herning

The draw was assisted by four stars from the defending champions and the host nations. France and One Veszprém left wing Hugo Descat, who was a key part of the team which won gold in Germany in 2024, commented on what makes France so successful and special: "It's not so special, we just take all competitions very seriously. We know already that we are the favourites, because we defend the trophy. It's always special to play with the national team, and it is crazy to defend the title, and we will give a lot to defend our trophies."

Denmark was represented at the draw by SG Flensburg-Handewitt's Simon Pytlick, the All-star left back of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the last two world championships, where he helped Denmark to gold. Pytlick was also in the Danish squad which won silver at the Men's EHF EURO 2024.

"It's amazing, it's big for me to be a part of such a team, but I also know it's big for my teammates to play and to wear the red and white T-shirts, that's amazing every time," said Pytlick about playing for, what many consider, a 'dream team' in handball.

Retired left back Kristian Kjelling represented Norway at the draw. Now the head coach at Norwegian club Drammen, Kjelling had a long and successful career and played for his country for 13 years. What are the expectations of an EHF EURO in Norway?

"I hope for a huge party! We got the experience in January, from the World Championship, that handball up-close and live is really good entertainment," said Kjelling.

Edwin Aspenbäck helped with the draw on Sweden's behalf; the left back made his senior debut for Sweden last year, and is eyeing a place in his first EHF EURO. He commented on the development of the team in recent years.

"It has changed a lot, the tactics and everything, but I think it's a lot of the same guys also, so the base is still there and continues to build on it."

The line-up for the upcoming Men's EHF EURO 2026 is complete as the countdown starts in Herning on Thursday evening.