History repeats itself

Sweden and Hungary once again proved inseparable at the EHF EURO, playing out a tense and hard-fought draw that mirrored their dramatic main round meeting back in 2008 — a similar situation with semi-final ambitions on the line. This encounter was also a high-intensity battle where the momentum swung repeatedly and neither team managed to establish lasting control.

Hungary pushed the tempo early, challenging Sweden with good defending and quick transitions, while the co-hosts relied on their structure and experience to respond. The lead changed hands throughout the contest, with unanswered runs turning the flow back and forth and keeping the match on a knife-edge.

As the pressure peaked in the closing stages, both teams had chances to land the decisive blow, but missed. Albin Lagergren put the sides in a deadlock with only 46 seconds left, Zoltán Szita failed to score for Hungary, and Andreas Palicka tried for the empty net with four seconds in, but missed.

The referees reviewed the last situation, and called it game over. The result means Sweden’s fate is out of their hands ahead of the final match day: Croatia lead the group with six points, followed by Iceland and Sweden with five, Slovenia with four, and Hungary and Switzerland with three each.