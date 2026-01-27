Sweden and Hungary replay 2008 drama with hard-fought draw
Sweden and Hungary once again proved inseparable at the Men’s EHF EURO, playing out a 32:32 draw in a tense main round encounter in Malmö that echoed their dramatic stalemate from 2008.
With the semi-final race balanced heading into the day, neither side managed to gain a decisive edge, ensuring everything remains open ahead of the final round. The co-hosts had a chance to score on the empty net almost with the buzzer, but the pressure was high and goalkeeper Andreas Palicka missed.
We struggled a lot in our defence in the first half. We didn’t get the right height we wanted, and they could play very much with the line player. In the second half we get a little better control in a few minutes, but then they’re hard to play against, and they come every time. They played a good game.
It was a crazy game for us and for both teams. I think we deserve two points today, we’re fighting until the end for the country, for Hungary, and for each other. We’re happy with one point, but I think we deserved the two points.