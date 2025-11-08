H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Selma Helen Henriksen 5 (Sola HK), Kristiane Knudsen 5 (Sola HK), Dina Klungtveit Olufsen 5 (Sola HK), Elizabeth Omoregie 7 (СSM Bucuresti), Trine Ostergaard Jensen 7 (CSM Bucuresti)



It was the first competitive meeting of the two teams, and CSM, who have much more experience in the continental top flight, celebrated their first away win in the current season. Seen as favourites, the Romanian side took a 5:1 lead six minutes into the game, and while Sola then improved their attack, they struggled in defence throughout the match. Elizabeth Omoregie, CSM's best scorer in the current season, took the responsibility again, and the visitors led by five goals on several occasions during the first half before Sola cut the gap by the break. Early in the second half, the hosts tried to make a comeback, but after they further reduced the gap to 22:20, CSM enjoyed a 4:0 lead to pull clear, and they went on to clinch an important win, leaving the hosts frustrated.