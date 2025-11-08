Metz back to winning ways; Györ and Brest stay flawless

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
08 November 2025, 23:00

Round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women opened with five Saturday encounters. In the Match of the Week (MOTW), Metz Handball bounced back from their defeat at Györ in the previous round, beating another Hungarian team, DVSC Schaeffler.

Also in Group A, Györi Audi ETO KC claimed their seventh straight win and the biggest in the current tournament, by 17 goals. In Group B, Brest Bretagne Handball also maintained their perfect record, beating FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Odense Håndbold claimed their third straight win, this time at Krim Otp Group Mercator, and CSM Bucuresti proved too strong for Sola HK.

  • Titleholders Györ, who boast the best attack in the tournament, were the only team to reach the 40-goal mark on Saturday, defeating Storhamar 40:23 
  • Eight goals from Sarah Bouktit lifted Metz to their sixth win in seven matches, 35:30 against Debrecen
  • Odense took an away 38:30 win against Krim, who played their 350th match (qualification matches included) in the EHF Champions League
  • CSM celebrated an away victory with the same 38:30 score, as the Romanian team denied Sola their maiden points in the competition
  • It was the first CSM match after parting ways with head coach Adrian Vasile on Monday; his former assistant, Iulia Curea, now leads the team
  • A 79 per cent shooting efficiency and 11 goals from Anna Vyakhireva helped Brest Bretagne Handball to claim a 34:31 win over FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

GROUP A

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 40:23 (21:11)

H2H: 3-0-0
Top scorers:  Kristine Breistøl 7 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Tjasa Stanko 7 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Celina Vatne 5 (Storhamar Handball Elite)
 
After six matches, Storhamar boasted the most efficient defence in the competition, and they had not conceded more than 30 goals in a single game this season. But at Györ, the Norwegian side came up short against the Hungarian powerhouse. The home team opened up a 5:1 lead early in the match, and while the visitors cut the deficit to two goals midway through the first half, Györ then gained momentum and created a 10-goal gap at half-time, 21:11. In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Storhamar missed three penalty shots, which helped the hosts to pull clear further. The visitors did not give up and tried to play seven-against-six in attack, but Györ scored a few goals into an open goal and ultimately earned a commanding 17-goal win.

20251108 ETO Storhamar Pressconf 3
Today, in the first half, what was missing were the saves, despite defending well. I’m particularly happy with how we performed in 7-on-6 situations, and our 5-1 defence also worked well. It was great to see the pace return to our game, the pace we’re capable of playing at, and I’m very happy with Tjasa Stanko’s performance after her comeback. Breistøl’s long-range shots were also very important — we’ll need those later in the season — and we managed to try out some new elements too.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20251108 ETO Storhamar Pressconf 2
It was a very difficult match, and although we tried hard, maybe the atmosphere here got to us a bit. We couldn’t quite show our best today, but I still think it was an entertaining game. When we play against such strong opponents, our job is to learn from the experience.
Nora Nordstrand
Right wing, Storhammar Handball Elite
20251108 ETO Storhamar 33 S 2
Roland Peka/Győri Audi ETO KC
20251108 ETO Storhamar Coach E
Roland Peka/Győri Audi ETO KC
20251108 ETO Storhamar 15 E
Roland Peka/Győri Audi ETO KC
20251108 ETO Storhamar 18 S
Roland Peka/Győri Audi ETO KC
20251108 ETO Storhamar Celebration 1
Roland Peka/Győri Audi ETO KC
20251108 ETO Storhamar BTS
Roland Peka/Győri Audi ETO KC

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 30:35 (14:21)

H2H: 2-0-3
Top scorers: Jovana Jovovic 6 (DVSC Schaeffler), Sarah Bouktit 8 (Metz Handball)
POTM: Johanna Bundsen (Metz Handball)

Debrecen's Jovana Jovovic opened the score, but it was her team's only lead in the match. Tyra Axner, Lucie Granier, and Sarah Bouktit stepped up in attack for Metz, as the French side had an impressive 84 per cent shot efficiency in the first half. Besides, Johanna Bundsen did a good job in the goal, delivering nine saves before the break, and Metz led 11:4 in the 14th minute before maintaining a seven-goal lead at the break (21:14). After the restart, the visitors quickly extended their lead to double digits, 24:14, and although Bundsen was less brilliant in the second half, they maintained a 10-goal lead with 13 minutes to go, 31:21. Following a timeout, Debrecen enjoyed an impressive 5:0 run to slash the gap, but Metz's win was never in serious question, and the French side held their nerve to ultimately take a victory.

DER07884
This was a special match for me. It meant a lot how the fans welcomed me — it’s something I’ll always remember. I’m very happy with the win; we managed to earn two important points in a fantastic atmosphere. We know we’ll need to deliver another strong performance next week to win the home game against DVSC.
Petra Vámos
Centre back, Metz Handball
20250211 Storhamar DVSC Szilagyi Quote
We didn’t start well, as we failed to take our chances and couldn’t find a way to stop Metz’s attacking play, so our opponent built a significant lead. With our seven-against-six play, we managed to close the gap on the visitors. We were able to make the game tighter, and I hope that next Saturday we can play an even better match in France.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
DER07884
István Derencsényi
DER06641
István Derencsényi
DER09187
István Derencsényi
DER00646
István Derencsényi
DER00115
István Derencsényi

GROUP B

Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 30:38 (16:23)

H2H: 0-0-5
Top scorers: Tamara Horacek 7 (Krim Otp Group Mercator), Tina Abdulla 7 (Odense Håndbold), Elma Halilcevic 7 (Odense Håndbold)
 
Both sides had boasted a two-goal winning run before this match, but only the Danish team extended their streak following a clear victory. Powered by Elma Halilcevic, Odense opened the match with a 3:0 run, but Krim improved their attack and trailed by just two goals in the 13th minute, 9:7. However, the visitors boasted a 5:1 run in the next five minutes and went on to lead by seven goals, 23:16, at half-time. The second half was more balanced, as Odense somewhat slowed down in attack, but the Danish team's cushion allowed them to feel secure. With nearly four minutes to go, their advantage even reached 11 goals, 38:27, but Krim ended the game with a 3:0 run to slightly sweeten the bitter pill.

UH27190 (1)
We prepared for most of their tactical solutions by working on different options for changing our defensive formations. Physically, their players are more dominant — at least most of them — and that’s the key difference. For us, it means we can’t afford to be late in contact, not even for a moment. We have to be ready in advance; these are the finer details that will become even more important in the future. Scoring 30 goals was something we aimed for, but especially in the first half, we conceded too many.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator
UH19380
We’re happy that we won — that was our main goal. Many things worked out really well. We managed to keep our tempo throughout the match, which is very important for us. All players performed at a high level, and I’m really pleased with that.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
UH19623
Kolektiff / RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
UH10499
Kolektiff / RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
UH27190
Kolektiff / RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
UH11173
UH10205
Kolektiff / RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
UH19730
Kolektiff / RK Krim OTP Group Mercator

Sola HK (NOR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 30:38 (14:17)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Selma Helen Henriksen 5 (Sola HK), Kristiane Knudsen 5 (Sola HK), Dina Klungtveit Olufsen 5 (Sola HK), Elizabeth Omoregie 7 (СSM Bucuresti), Trine Ostergaard Jensen 7 (CSM Bucuresti)
 
It was the first competitive meeting of the two teams, and CSM, who have much more experience in the continental top flight, celebrated their first away win in the current season. Seen as favourites, the Romanian side took a 5:1 lead six minutes into the game, and while Sola then improved their attack, they struggled in defence throughout the match. Elizabeth Omoregie, CSM's best scorer in the current season, took the responsibility again, and the visitors led by five goals on several occasions during the first half before Sola cut the gap by the break. Early in the second half, the hosts tried to make a comeback, but after they further reduced the gap to 22:20, CSM enjoyed a 4:0 lead to pull clear, and they went on to clinch an important win, leaving the hosts frustrated.

20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ93913 (1)
It felt great to win. There are always extra nerves and a lot of distractions around a game like this, but it was truly satisfying to come out on top. We played a really good match and managed to show that we’re a better team than what we’ve shown in previous games.
Kristina Novak
Right back, CSM Bucuresti
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ94352 (1)
We’re up against a stronger team, and at times, we show that we’re capable of playing at their level. Unfortunately, we’re not able to perform at our best for a full two halves. We’ll keep working hard to become more consistent at a high level.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ95164
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ94045A
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ93746
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ93985A
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ95300
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20251108 Sola CSM Bucuresti Hans Lie NZ94449A
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 34:31 (15:14)

H2H: 5-0-2
Top scorers: Anna Vyakhireva 11 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Katrin Klujber 7 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)
 
Anna Vyakhireva was the player to watch already in the opening minutes, as her string of goals fueled Brest's 7:4 lead in the 11th minute. Then FTC woke up, as they quickly drew level and later pulled in front, 10:9, thanks to Katrin Klujber's goal. However, the French side regained the momentum, and their attack efficiency helped them to boast a one-goal advantage at the interval, 15:14. The opening 10 minutes of the second half were very close, but then some good goalkeeping helped Brest to pull clear, as they led 28:24 in the 47th minute. FTC responded with a 3:0 to stay in fight, and the rivals were still separated by just one goal in the 55th minute, as the hosts led 31:30. But the French side looked more confident in the closing minutes to secure their seventh straight win, as the trio of Vyakhireva, Onacia Ondono and Pauletta Foppa combined for 25 of their 34 goals.

IMG 0429 (1)
We couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the Champions League. FTC is a very strong team with a lot of depth, so it was really important for us to have a solid defence tonight — we knew that was the key to the game. We also managed to find good attacking options, scoring 34 goals. Tonight, the win was the most important thing.
Onacia Ondono
Line player, Brest Bretagne Handball
IMG 0139 (1)
I think the difference was very small in this game. We were side by side throughout the entire match. It was in defence that the game was decided. I think we had our chances, but they managed to hold strong all the way through. It’s up to us now to do even more and raise our intensity.
Orlane Kanor
Left back, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
IMG 1284 (1)
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0120 (1)
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 1744 (1)
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 1784 (1)
BBH - Olivier Stephan

Main image: István Derencsényi 

Metz Buducnost 18315
