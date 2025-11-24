eurohandball.com: You are ready to lead Sweden as head coach at the EHF EURO for the first time, after being part of the 2024 bronze quest as an assistant, as well as in previous World Championship runs. What are your expectations for a championship played at home?

Michael Apelgren: It's mostly just to enjoy the feeling of being at home with a lot of Swedish supporters. It will be a lot of joy for everyone. Lately, it has been great. Every time we play at home, it's always full arenas and an amazing atmosphere. So, I imagine that it will be even better now, when there is a European championship.

eurohandball.com: Is there additional pressure on you as co-hosts, especially after missing the quarter-finals at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship in January and finishing 14th?

Michael Apelgren: Yes, we can feel it a bit more. Of course, when you talk about national teams, there's always pressure, because there is nothing in between — it's either fantastic or awful. So this is how it is when you compete in this kind of tournament and compared to club handball. So pressure is always there. But, of course, we feel that pressure also because of the last championship, which was not successful. We can say that we had a lot of injuries, which we did, but it doesn't matter. When people are going to judge us, if it's not good enough, we will hear it.