Looking already ahead towards 2026, Mihaila knows that if you want to harvest, you need to seed now: "We are in an important transition stage where we want to maintain both professional and emotional balance — a natural continuity. We will combine experience with youth to build a competitive and united team, capable of significant progress towards EHF EURO 2026."

An important part of his coaching philosophy is not only tactics and training, but also the psychological aspect: "I want a mentally strong team, with open communication between players and a positive atmosphere both inside and outside the court. I believe in discipline, attitude, and team spirit – values that define Romanian handball. Confidence and inner balance are the foundation of performance."

Playing in front of a home crowd

Therefore, being the hosting team at a major event such as the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 is "a great joy and additional motivation, not pressure," says Ovidiu Mihaila, adding: "The Romanian public loves handball, and playing at home in a final tournament is a unique opportunity for every player. Of course, there is a big responsibility, as this is about the image of Romanian handball as a whole. Still, at this moment, my priority is the present — preparing step by step and focusing on our immediate objectives."

Those are definitely related to the EHF EURO Cup and the upcoming World Championship in Germany and the Netherlands, for which Romania was drawn into tough group A with Denmark, Japan and Croatia.

In general, Ovidiu Mihaila is fully happy with the base for his sport in his country: "Women’s handball has a huge tradition in Romania. The fans are passionate, and the domestic league — Liga Florilor — is regarded as one of the strongest in the world, both in terms of value and financial level. This creates additional pressure on the national team, but also a solid foundation on which to build future success."