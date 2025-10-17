Mihaila’s goal: "A mentally strong team with a positive atmosphere"

17 October 2025, 17:00

Women’s handball in Romania has a long and successful tradition — and the public interest is huge, especially when legendary Cristina Neagu was on the court. The four-time IHF Player of the Year was the iconic face of the Romanian side in the previous decades, steering her team to the bronze medals of the Women's EHF EURO 2010 and the 2015 edition of the IHF World Championship, both in Herning, Denmark.

Now, many changes have occurred in the Romanian women’s team as they look ahead to the home Women's EHF EURO 2026. Neagu finished her national team career in 2024 and stopped playing handball this summer; other top stars, such as Crina Pintea or Eliza Buceschi, only play on the club level.

New face at the helm of the Romanian national team

For some weeks, the steering figure on the bench has changed: After coaching Romania for three years, Florentin Pera focuses on his new club Ramnicu Valcea (after coaching Gloria Bistrita before), his successor is a well-known face: Ovidiu Mihaila, previously coaching the junior team and in parallel SCM Gloria Buzau. 

52-year-old Mihaila was part of a generation shaped by the strong values of Romanian handball as a player for the national team and on club level for clubs such as Dinamo Brașov, Minaur Baia Mare and Steaua Bucuresti, winning several trophies on the domestic level (league championship and cups) and the EHF Challenge Cup. As a coach, Mihaila was responsible for male and female teams such as Odorheiu Secuiesc, Steaua Bucuresti, CSM Bucuresti and currently SCM Universitatea Craiova. In parallel, he coached male and female youth national teams. 

"The experience with the women’s youth national team helped me understand this young generation very well, the process of developing the players who now represent the future of the senior national team. It gives me a complete perspective on these players – technically and personally", Mihaila told eurohandball.com. 

Now being coach of the women’s team is “a great honour and a big responsibility“ for him: "I accepted this challenge with enthusiasm and balance, fully aware that it comes at a difficult moment. I have the motivation and desire to continue the work started by my colleagues, Florentin Pera and Bogdan Burcea. The goal is to keep Romania on an upward path and to build step by step a competitive team that offers stability and hope for the future."

His first official match as women’s national team coach was the opener of the Women's EHF EURO Cup at defending EHF EURO and Olympic champions Norway on Wednesday, 15 October (29:27, 16:11), now Mihaila is looking forward to his home debut in the EHF EURO Cup Highlight Match against Poland on Sunday (17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) at Craiova. Being one of the five hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 alongside Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye means being directly qualified for the Romanian side. 

"The EHF EURO Cup is an excellent competition to test different tactical options, to strengthen team chemistry, and to prepare for the EHF EURO 2026. Results are important, but even more important is our collective progress and confidence. These matches are a great opportunity for me to evaluate more players and give everyone a fair chance to earn their place in the national team", says the new coach.

Of course, it is a challenge for Ovidiu Mihaila to start building a team for the European Championship on home ground after some stars have left — but he is optimistic about having a competitive side: "The new generation brings enthusiasm, speed, and a strong desire to prove themselves. We have talented players like Laslo, Ostase, Gogirla, Bazaliu, Necula, Stoica, Lixandroiu, and many others eager to make their mark on the European and world stage. Together with the experienced players from the previous core squad, they can provide the team with balance, courage, and a clear identity."

Though the golden era, in which Romania had always been a gold or medal contender at YAC World and European championships, came to an end, Mihaila is confident that the current talents will prove their strength: "Romania continues to have a valuable pool of young players. What matters most is that they get time and trust at club level to develop. As the former head coach of the women’s youth national team, I can confirm that we have players with great potential. Our recent result at the European Championship in Montenegro — finishing among the top 10 teams — proves the strength and promise of this new generation."

On their way from girls to women, the new coach has his ideas on how to improve by matching the right players: "It’s a real advantage in building a common identity and continuing the developmental process started by the Romanian Handball Federation toward a unified, modern style of play. These aspects are essential, especially in a transition phase and with limited time before a major competition such as the World Championship in November and December."

Looking already ahead towards 2026, Mihaila knows that if you want to harvest, you need to seed now: "We are in an important transition stage where we want to maintain both professional and emotional balance — a natural continuity. We will combine experience with youth to build a competitive and united team, capable of significant progress towards EHF EURO 2026."

An important part of his coaching philosophy is not only tactics and training, but also the psychological aspect: "I want a mentally strong team, with open communication between players and a positive atmosphere both inside and outside the court. I believe in discipline, attitude, and team spirit – values that define Romanian handball. Confidence and inner balance are the foundation of performance."

Playing in front of a home crowd

Therefore, being the hosting team at a major event such as the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 is "a great joy and additional motivation, not pressure," says Ovidiu Mihaila, adding: "The Romanian public loves handball, and playing at home in a final tournament is a unique opportunity for every player. Of course, there is a big responsibility, as this is about the image of Romanian handball as a whole. Still, at this moment, my priority is the present — preparing step by step and focusing on our immediate objectives."

Those are definitely related to the EHF EURO Cup and the upcoming World Championship in Germany and the Netherlands, for which Romania was drawn into tough group A with Denmark, Japan and Croatia. 

In general, Ovidiu Mihaila is fully happy with the base for his sport in his country: "Women’s handball has a huge tradition in Romania. The fans are passionate, and the domestic league — Liga Florilor — is regarded as one of the strongest in the world, both in terms of value and financial level. This creates additional pressure on the national team, but also a solid foundation on which to build future success."

