Quarter-final spots filling fast at Champions Cup 2025

17 October 2025, 23:00

The second day of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 saw the action in Porto Santo, Portugal, reach another level. First, the preliminary round came to a thrilling conclusion, and then the top three teams from each group have continue their journey into the main round, where some contenders have already punched their quarter-final tickets. The dream of lifting the trophy on Sunday, 19 October, continues — and fans can catch every spin shot and save live on EHFTV.

WOMEN'S COMPETITION

  • One quarter-final place is still up for grabs, with seven teams having secured their spot in the next stage of the competition
  • Three teams from group I have made it through to the quarter-finals: Red Velvet BHC Aqvital, the defending champions The Danish Beachhandball Dream and Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball 
  • Copaca-Bâlerina and Caipiranhas Bartenbach will still have to battle it out for the remaining quarter-final spot, while BHT Byczki Kowaleko Pomorskie was left without a chance
  • From group II, the following teams have made it through: Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga, GRD Leça – Love Tiles, OVB Beach Girls BHC and BHC Dubrava
  • Four teams have made no mistake so far and are on a winning streak: Danish Dream, Red Velvet, GRD Leça and Málaga
  • Two British teams, London GD and Olympia Beach Handball, as well as Beach Unicorns Hannover and MKS Ochota Warszawa, are no longer in contention for medals; they continue in the consolation round to play for a place between 13th and 16th 

MEN'S COMPETITION

  • Six out of eight quarter-final spots have been secured
  • GRD Leça – Spar and Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga have advanced to the next stage from group I, showcasing strong performance on the sand
  • Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball and Aarhus Beach are well-positioned in group I, each sitting on four points after day two and holding strong hopes of reaching the quarter-finals; Rotterdam Handbal also remains in contention
  • All four quarter-finalists from group II have been confirmed: Rødby Beach Boys, Nazaré BHT, 12 Monkeys Köln BHC and HÍR-SAT BHC continue fighting for the coveted trophy
  • the only two teams that still have a perfect record are last year’s finalists: GRD Leça – Spar and Rødby Beach Boys
  • On the men’s side, Lund Beachhandball Club, VRT Lemar, Green Cobras BHC and BHC Dubrava all finished fourth in their respective groups; they will play in the consolation round to determine the rankings for 13th–16th place
  • Aarhus Beach’s Jakob Magne Merrild still holds top of the scoreboard after day two, having accumulated 104 points

The action on the sand continues on Saturday, 18 October, at 11:00 CEST with the remaining main round matches, while the quarter-finals will bring lots of excitement on Saturday afternoon from 17:30 CEST. The full schedule for the women's competition is available here, and the schedule for the men’s competition can be found here

All the matches are available to watch live on EHFTV, while live scores and updates of all the matches can be reached here.


All-star Match
On the eve of the final day in Porto Santo, some of the biggest names in beach handball will take over to the court 1 for the All-star Match.

The 16 best female players and 16 best male players will play in the game, which is scheduled for 18 October 19:45 CEST. Fans can follow the match live on EHFTV.


Photos © kolektiff

558029860 1144269984516639 7942197981524889563 N
