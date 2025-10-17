Quarter-final spots filling fast at Champions Cup 2025
The second day of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 saw the action in Porto Santo, Portugal, reach another level. First, the preliminary round came to a thrilling conclusion, and then the top three teams from each group have continue their journey into the main round, where some contenders have already punched their quarter-final tickets. The dream of lifting the trophy on Sunday, 19 October, continues — and fans can catch every spin shot and save live on EHFTV.