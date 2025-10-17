The action on the sand continues on Saturday, 18 October, at 11:00 CEST with the remaining main round matches, while the quarter-finals will bring lots of excitement on Saturday afternoon from 17:30 CEST. The full schedule for the women's competition is available here, and the schedule for the men’s competition can be found here.



All the matches are available to watch live on EHFTV, while live scores and updates of all the matches can be reached here.





All-star Match

On the eve of the final day in Porto Santo, some of the biggest names in beach handball will take over to the court 1 for the All-star Match.

The 16 best female players and 16 best male players will play in the game, which is scheduled for 18 October 19:45 CEST. Fans can follow the match live on EHFTV.





Photos © kolektiff