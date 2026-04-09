Montenegro, Croatia and Switzerland join EURO line-up

Round 5 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers saw Croatia, Switzerland and Montenegro all secure their places at the final tournament with dominant wins against Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal, respectively.

Serbia defeated Lithuania in group 5 to remain second ahead of their decisive clash with Ukraine in the final round, while France triumphed in Prishtina to maintain their perfect record in group 1 and the Netherlands claimed victory away to Italy in group 2.