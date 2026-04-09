Montenegro, Croatia and Switzerland join EURO line-up

Montenegro, Croatia and Switzerland join EURO line-up

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
09 April 2026, 22:00

Round 5 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers saw Croatia, Switzerland and Montenegro all secure their places at the final tournament with dominant wins against Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal, respectively.

Serbia defeated Lithuania in group 5 to remain second ahead of their decisive clash with Ukraine in the final round, while France triumphed in Prishtina to maintain their perfect record in group 1 and the Netherlands claimed victory away to Italy in group 2.

  • Matea Pletikosić and Djurdjina Jaukovic both scored seven goals in the highlight match, with the former named Player of the Match
  • Switzerland recorded a 19-goal win against Bosnia and Herzegovina to clinch an EHF EURO 2026 ticket in emphatic fashion
  • Anastasija Babović Vujović played a key role in the highlight match, making 12 saves (42 per cent save efficiency) to neutralise Portugal’s attack
  • Lucija Bešen made an outstanding 17 saves (48 per cent) in Croatia’s win against Finland and was named Player of the Match
  • The Netherlands limited Italy to just eight first-half goals on their way to a dominant 15-goal victory
  • Andjela Janjušević (9) and Tijana Simić (7) combined for 16 goals for Serbia in Klaipėda

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GROUP 1

Finland vs Croatia 18:32 (9:16)

Top scorers: Ellen Voutilainen 5/13 (Finland); Dejana Milosavljević 6/7 (Croatia)

The low-scoring start to the match suited Finland more, as Tomas Westerlund’s squad managed to keep up with Croatia until the 10th minute (4:5), when Emma Aarnio received a direct disqualification for a dangerous challenge while stopping Andrea Šimara from scoring on a fast break.

This proved to be a turning point in the match, as Croatia gained momentum and allowed only three goals between the 15th minute and half-time, resulting in a solid seven-goal lead at the break. Ivica Obrvan’s side carried that momentum into the second half and marched confidently towards securing a ticket for the final tournament. Croatia’s advantage continued to grow, eventually reaching 14 goals, as the Shock Queens celebrated a deserved victory in Vantaa.

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Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 21.20.05
It was really tough - Croatia were very physical and we just couldn’t match them. They deserved the win, there’s no question about that. But we won’t give up. There is still a chance and we will do our utmost in the final game.
Matilda Peitsaro
Left back, Finland
Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 21.20.33
The start of the game was really tight, but we stayed patient and worked very well, and that began to show in the scoreline. We can be pleased with both the result and our performance tonight, but we need to be even better in the finals.
Katarina Jezic
Line player, Croatia

Kosovo vs France 17:44 (10:21)

Top scorers: Vanesa Kastrati 6/15 (Kosovo); Emma Jacques 6/6 (France)

With Kosovo being one of only three national teams without a point in the qualifiers, Agron Shabani’s squad looked determined to leave a positive impression against the favoured France in Prishtina from the throw-off.

Despite Sébastien Gardillou’s side showing their quality, Kosovo stayed relatively close to Les Bleues during the opening 15 minutes, but Kiara Tshimanga initiated a four-goal run before half-time, allowing France to take a double-digit lead (10:21) into the break.

The French coach made full use of his squad in the second half, giving playing time to every outfield player and goalkeeper, resulting in everyone getting on the scoresheet. Léa Fargues and Floriane André each made seven saves, enabling their teammates to dominate offensively and secure a convincing victory.

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Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 22.29.53
We are going through a generational transition, and considering that, we delivered a good performance. We played well against a very high-quality France side and gained valuable experience. The players followed the coach’s instructions and worked well together, which is very important.
Yilka Shatri
Line player, Kosovo
Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 22.29.25
We played a serious match with a new team that had never played together before. Yes, we may have set ourselves some goals that we didn’t fully achieve, but we will focus on the positives. We took the lead from the very start, made things easier for ourselves, and managed to stay focused after the break. We defended well, scored a lot of goals, and I think everyone enjoyed themselves tonight.
Manon Errard
Right wing, France

GROUP 2

Italy vs Netherlands 20:35 (8:17)

Top scorers: Ilaria Dalla Costa 5/13 (Italy); Nikita van der Vliet 8/12 (Netherlands)

The qualified Dutch made no room for Italy to surprise Nikita van der Vliet & co. with the Oranje Dames making an impressive start and limiting the hosts to only a couple of goals scored (2:8) until the 14th minute.

The match quickly turned into a one-way street for the Italians, as the Netherlands took a nine-goal lead (8:17) at half-time. Henrik Signell's squad did not stop in the second half, and the talented Daphne Luchies scored in the 43rd minute to take the Netherlands' advantage (12:27) to 15 goals, bringing an end to any Italy hopes for mounting a comeback. In the end, the Dutch secured a win to remain unbeaten and keep their perfect record in the qualifiers with another eye-catching performance

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Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 21.25.59
There were definitely many positive aspects, both in attack and defence. We saw some improvement with a very young group. We still need to work hard, have more multi-day training camps and continue improving to get closer to teams like the Netherlands. We hope we can achieve that
Ilaria Dalla Costa
Right back, Italy
Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 21.25.38
I think we could have been a bit better in defence - we should have had more contact - but in the end we can be happy with the points. We can take lessons from this and carry them forward with the national team.
Alieke Van Maurik
Right back, Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland 13:32 (7:21)

Top scorers: Ana Lovrić 5/9 (Bosnia and Herzegovina); Nuria Bucher 8/10 (Switzerland)

With a draw or a win taking Switzerland to the EHF EURO 2026, the Knut Ove Joa-led squad began the match on the front foot in Cazin leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina behind early with Mia Emmenegger & co. rushing into a double-digit lead (4:14) in the 17th minute.

Subsequently, the Swiss were lightning quick in attack and on the break, while Lea Schüpbach was impressive in goal and allowed only seven goals until the half-time break. Not much changed in the second half, as Switzerland continued to dominate and only strengthened their already big lead with their advantage rising to emphatic 20 goals (9:29) in the 44th minute. In the end, the impressive Swiss secured a massive win and thus a place at the final tournament with the second place in group 2 clinched as well.

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GROUP 4

Highlight Match: Portugal vs Montenegro 26:34 (13:17)

Top scorers: Carmen Figueiredo 7/15 (Portugal); Matea Pletikosić 7/10, Djurdjina Jaukovic 7/9 (both Montenegro)

Portugal started the match with great energy and kept pace with Suzana Lazović’s side in the opening 20 minutes, with only one or two goals (11:12) separating the teams until the 22nd minute.

However, the introduction of Anastasija Babović Vujović in place of Armelle Attingré changed the course of the match, as the goalkeeper made five saves (56 per cent save efficiency) in a short period before half-time, allowing Montenegro to build a four-goal lead (13:17).

After the break, Matea Pletikosić continued to lead the attack, while Tatjana Brnović posed constant problems for Portugal on both ends of the court, with the line player’s physical presence causing major difficulties for the hosts. Montenegro’s quality and experience helped them extend their lead to double digits (21:31) in the 48th minute, which proved more than enough to secure a convincing victory and another EHF EURO appearance.


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Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 22.34.17
We knew this was going to be a very difficult match for us. Montenegro also came into the game needing a result; they played well, and we did our best to put up strong resistance within our capabilities, but we simply couldn’t manage it. They were stronger than us today and deserved the win.
José António Soares David Paiva Silva
Head coach, Portugal
Screenshot 2026 04 09 At 22.33.01
I’m really happy because we won, of course. We knew it was going to be a very tough game, as we’ve already played Portugal three times and we know they are a strong team. I think we have more experience, both in European competitions and at European and World Championships. But I also believe they will grow in the future, because they are very strong, have really good players, and are doing great work.
Matea Pletikosić
Centre back, Montenegro

GROUP 5

Lithuania vs Serbia 34:36 (18:20)

Top scorers: Gabija Pilikauskaitė 11/15 (Lithuania); Andjela Janjušević 9/11 (Serbia)

The match remained evenly balanced for most of the first half, with the scoreline shifting back and forth as neither team managed to build more than a two-goal lead.

However, two late goals in the 29th minute from Aleksandra Stamenić and Aleksandra Vukajlović gave Serbia a narrow advantage at the break.

The same pattern continued in the second half until the 49th minute, when Serbia created a decisive five-goal lead (26:31), which ultimately proved crucial in deciding the outcome.

Although Lithuania attempted a late comeback, Serbia’s experience ensured they held on for the win, collecting two important points to remain second in group 5 ahead of Ukraine.

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A94I5701Lithuanian Handball Federation
Lithuanian Handball Federation
AKT 3845
RSBiH / SPORT1.BA
A94I5713
Lithuanian Handball Federation
A94I5649
Lithuanian Handball Federation
KP90352
Finnish Handball Federation
20260409 ITA NED Dallacosta (1)
Italian Handball Federation / Enzo Pinelli
20260409 ITA NED Vanwetering (1)
Italian Handball Federation / Enzo Pinelli
Q R53989
KosHandball/Nikollë Quni
Q R54079
KosHandball/Nikollë Quni
KP90769Kalle Parkkinen/Newspix24
Finnish Handball Federation
AM258372
Peter Spark/FAP
Q R54029
KosHandball/Nikollë Quni
AM258334
Peter Spark/FAP
NK2 1222
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