Montenegro, Croatia and Switzerland join EURO line-up
Round 5 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers saw Croatia, Switzerland and Montenegro all secure their places at the final tournament with dominant wins against Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal, respectively.
Serbia defeated Lithuania in group 5 to remain second ahead of their decisive clash with Ukraine in the final round, while France triumphed in Prishtina to maintain their perfect record in group 1 and the Netherlands claimed victory away to Italy in group 2.
It was really tough - Croatia were very physical and we just couldn’t match them. They deserved the win, there’s no question about that. But we won’t give up. There is still a chance and we will do our utmost in the final game.
The start of the game was really tight, but we stayed patient and worked very well, and that began to show in the scoreline. We can be pleased with both the result and our performance tonight, but we need to be even better in the finals.
We are going through a generational transition, and considering that, we delivered a good performance. We played well against a very high-quality France side and gained valuable experience. The players followed the coach’s instructions and worked well together, which is very important.
We played a serious match with a new team that had never played together before. Yes, we may have set ourselves some goals that we didn’t fully achieve, but we will focus on the positives. We took the lead from the very start, made things easier for ourselves, and managed to stay focused after the break. We defended well, scored a lot of goals, and I think everyone enjoyed themselves tonight.
There were definitely many positive aspects, both in attack and defence. We saw some improvement with a very young group. We still need to work hard, have more multi-day training camps and continue improving to get closer to teams like the Netherlands. We hope we can achieve that
I think we could have been a bit better in defence - we should have had more contact - but in the end we can be happy with the points. We can take lessons from this and carry them forward with the national team.
We knew this was going to be a very difficult match for us. Montenegro also came into the game needing a result; they played well, and we did our best to put up strong resistance within our capabilities, but we simply couldn’t manage it. They were stronger than us today and deserved the win.
I’m really happy because we won, of course. We knew it was going to be a very tough game, as we’ve already played Portugal three times and we know they are a strong team. I think we have more experience, both in European competitions and at European and World Championships. But I also believe they will grow in the future, because they are very strong, have really good players, and are doing great work.