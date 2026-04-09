22:14

Round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers comes to an end with five teams having booked places at the final tournament line-up over the two days of matches: Slovenia on Wednesday; Croatia, Switzerland and Montenegro on Thursday.

The Faroe Islands secured their place with a combination of factors — their victory over Iceland on Wednesday taking them up to six points, and Portugal's loss to Montenegro.

Those five join five others who qualified for the EHF EURO 2026 in round 4: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain — all of whom maintained their perfect records of wins in round 5.

Eight teams were directly qualified for the EHF EURO 2026: The co-hosts and 2024 medallists. So, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye as the co-hosts, and Norway, Denmark and Hungary as the EHF EURO 2024 medallists.

That left 16 places to be decided in the qualifiers, of which six remain to be confirmed in round 6.

All round 6 matches will be played simultaneously, at 18:00 CEST on Sunday 12 April. Get ready for a huge couple of hours of action!