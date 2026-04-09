Summary: Four teams qualify; France and Netherlands keep perfect records
Round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers wrapped up on Thursday, with four teams — Croatia, Switzerland, Montenegro and the Faroe Islands — securing places at the final tournament. The round opened with six games on Wednesday, and Thursday saw another six matches played.
The last and most decisive round is coming up this weekend, with the 12 games forming round 6 scheduled for Sunday at 18:00 CEST.
Relive Thursday's six matches in Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 5