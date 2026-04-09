Summary: Four teams qualify; France and Netherlands keep perfect records

Summary: Four teams qualify; France and Netherlands keep perfect records

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EHF / Courtney Gahan
09 April 2026, 16:45

Round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers wrapped up on Thursday, with four teams — Croatia, Switzerland, Montenegro and the Faroe Islands — securing places at the final tournament. The round opened with six games on Wednesday, and Thursday saw another six matches played. 

The last and most decisive round is coming up this weekend, with the 12 games forming round 6 scheduled for Sunday at 18:00 CEST. 

 

Thursday 9 April

22:23

That brings us to the end of the coverage of round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! I leave you with the reviews of today's action in both the qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup 2026.

Find them below, and be sure to join us on Sunday as the final line-up for the tournament is confirmed! 

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Round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers comes to an end with five teams having booked places at the final tournament line-up over the two days of matches: Slovenia on Wednesday; Croatia, Switzerland and Montenegro on Thursday.

The Faroe Islands secured their place with a combination of factors — their victory over Iceland on Wednesday taking them up to six points, and Portugal's loss to Montenegro. 

Those five join five others who qualified for the EHF EURO 2026 in round 4: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain — all of whom maintained their perfect records of wins in round 5. 

Eight teams were directly qualified for the EHF EURO 2026: The co-hosts and 2024 medallists. So, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Türkiye as the co-hosts, and Norway, Denmark and Hungary as the EHF EURO 2024 medallists. 

That left 16 places to be decided in the qualifiers, of which six remain to be confirmed in round 6.

All round 6 matches will be played simultaneously, at 18:00 CEST on Sunday 12 April. Get ready for a huge couple of hours of action!

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Relive Thursday's six matches in Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 5

17:20

Portugal host Montenegro in today's Highlight Match, with Montenegro fighting to secure their berth in the final tournament and Portugal aiming to pull off an upset in a tight group 4 where nothing is decided yet. 

Portugal target their second consecutive EHF EURO, following a return to the event in 2024, which ended a 16-year wait to play the competition. Ongoing participation in major championships is a key goal for the Portugal women's team. 

Below, check out our feature with coach José António Silva and rising star Carmen Figueiredo. 

"We knew from the start this was a very demanding group with a high level of parity. Having already secured two victories is a source of satisfaction. It's worth noting that our two losses occurred in the first game of each double-header, played away, which significantly reduced preparation time. Still, with four points, we are well-positioned and depend only on ourselves," says coach Silva.

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The Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026 also continues on Thursday, with one match taking place, after three were played yesterday. 

The Cup is contested between those teams directly qualified for the final tournament — the co-hosts and the 2024 medallists. 

Below, read all about the three matches on Wednesday and check out the preview of today's clash, Czechia vs Denmark.

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Croatia are one of three teams with the chance to join the line-up at the final tournament today. A win against Finland in the opening clash of the day will see them clinch second place in group 1, behind already qualified France. 

Switzerland and Montenegro also have the chance to secure places at the EHF EURO 2026 on Thursday, while Slovenia celebrated their qualification for the final tournament with an emphatic win over Belgium on Wednesday. 

16:50

Good afternoon and welcome to day 2 of round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers!

Six games got the round started yesterday, and we will see another six played today — and every minute will be covered by this live blog. 

Here's what's coming up:

  • 17:30 CEST Finland vs Croatia
  • 18:00 CEST Italy vs Netherlands
  • 18:40 CEST Lithuania vs Serbia
  • 20:00 CEST Portugal vs Montenegro
  • 20:00 CEST Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland
  • 20:15 CEST Kosovo vs France

Below, read all the key facts surrounding the games on today's schedule, see where to watch in your location and find a recap of yesterday's matches.

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