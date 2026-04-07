Portugal host Montenegro in Highlight Match; Croatia aim to book EURO ticket
Round 5 in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers closes with six matches across four groups and with Portugal welcoming Montenegro in the Highlight Match in group 4. In group 1, Croatia face Finland in a direct match for the second place, while already qualified France are away to Kosovo. In group 2, the Netherlands visit Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina host Switzerland, while Serbia are off to Lithuania in group 5.
Croatia at home will be a very tough match, and we will need to stand up physically to be able to challenge them. It’s very important for the team that we stay in the game for the full 60 minutes, regardless of what the scoreboard says. Every goal will be important. We also hope for tremendous support from our crowd — we will need it against Croatia.
We hope to secure the second place in the group and qualify for the European Championship. We remember the first match against the persistent Finnish team in Sisak — they caused us problems, and we want to avoid a similar situation on their home court. The quality is on our side, but we need to prove it with determination and, of course, on the court.
We have two very challenging matches ahead of us, but they are also opportunities for further development of our national team. We are aware of the level of France and Croatia. At the same time, we are happy to have the opportunity to host a quality national team like France. We have a completely new composition; there are many debutants and it will be a good opportunity for the players to gain experience at the highest European level.
In the first leg against Kosovo, I wanted to work on a defensive setup, more or less effective. For this return match, I would like us to remain stable in the 0-6 formation while trying slightly more daring schemes, in order to win the ball back, disrupt Kosovo’s game organisation, and exploit our speed in open spaces. With the squad having been reshuffled, it is important to take the time to work pragmatically and reassure the players.
We approach this final stage of qualification for the EHF EURO 2026 with the utmost motivation and enthusiasm: the opportunity to bring the women's national team to a new area of the country, like Giuliano in Naples. We want to give all handball fans — and sports enthusiasts in general — the opportunity to share a unique experience that allows us to face a world-class team like the Netherlands and continue the development of our global and comprehensive project, which began in 2024 with the arrival of President Podini.
The matches in recent weeks have given us a lot of confidence because we have seen what we are capable of as a team. Now it’s about bringing that energy onto the court in Bosnia. Playing away will be intense and emotional, but these are exactly the kinds of games that help us grow together. If we fight for each other and stick to our game plan, we can achieve an important result.