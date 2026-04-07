Portugal host Montenegro in Highlight Match; Croatia aim to book EURO ticket

Portugal host Montenegro in Highlight Match; Croatia aim to book EURO ticket

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
07 April 2026, 12:00

Round 5 in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers closes with six matches across four groups and with Portugal welcoming Montenegro in the Highlight Match in group 4. In group 1, Croatia face Finland in a direct match for the second place, while already qualified France are away to Kosovo. In group 2, the Netherlands visit Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina host Switzerland, while Serbia are off to Lithuania in group 5.

GROUP 1

Finland vs Croatia

Thursday 9 April, 17:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Finland ended a double-digit losing streak on home court with a close victory (23:21) against Kosovo in round 3
  • Tomas Westerlund's squad is sitting in third place with four points, the same number as Croatia who boast a superior goal difference
  • in the reverse fixture, Croatia secured a comfortable win (25:17) with Dejana Milosavljevic scoring five goals in Sisak
  • if Ivica Obrvan's squad record a victory in Vantaa, Croatia lock up the second place in the group and thus qualify for the final tournament
  • Tina Barišic is Croatia's top scorer in the qualifiers with 18 goals after round rounds

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20260306 W EURO Q Quote FIN Westerlund
Croatia at home will be a very tough match, and we will need to stand up physically to be able to challenge them. It’s very important for the team that we stay in the game for the full 60 minutes, regardless of what the scoreboard says. Every goal will be important. We also hope for tremendous support from our crowd — we will need it against Croatia.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland
Screenshot 2026 03 08 At 19.10.05
We hope to secure the second place in the group and qualify for the European Championship. We remember the first match against the persistent Finnish team in Sisak — they caused us problems, and we want to avoid a similar situation on their home court. The quality is on our side, but we need to prove it with determination and, of course, on the court.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia

Kosovo vs France

Thursday 9 April, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Kosovo have lost their last six matches, including all four in the qualifiers
  • the Agron Shabani-led squad is one of two teams in the qualifiers without a single point so far
  • Merlinda Qorraj is Kosovo's main offensive threat, as the centre back is averaging more than six goals scored per match and has 27 goals in total
  • France dominated (43:12) in the reverse fixture in the opening rounds of the qualifiers with Alicia Toublanc scoring eight goals in Nimes
  • Sebastien Gardillou's squad is one of five national teams — alongside Sweden, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands — who have booked a ticket for the EHF EURO 2026

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20251019 KOS CRO Shabani Quote
We have two very challenging matches ahead of us, but they are also opportunities for further development of our national team. We are aware of the level of France and Croatia. At the same time, we are happy to have the opportunity to host a quality national team like France. We have a completely new composition; there are many debutants and it will be a good opportunity for the players to gain experience at the highest European level.
Agron Shabani
Head coach, Kosovo
20260306 W EURO Q Quote FRA Gardillou
In the first leg against Kosovo, I wanted to work on a defensive setup, more or less effective. For this return match, I would like us to remain stable in the 0-6 formation while trying slightly more daring schemes, in order to win the ball back, disrupt Kosovo’s game organisation, and exploit our speed in open spaces. With the squad having been reshuffled, it is important to take the time to work pragmatically and reassure the players.
Sébastien Gardillou
Head coach, France

GROUP 2

Italy vs Netherlands

Thursday 9 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Italy ended a five-match losing streak between the World Championship and the EHF EURO Qualifiers with a dominant win (36:20) against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the previous round
  • Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez's squad are in third place with two points, the same as last-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina who have a worse goal difference
  • the Netherlands celebrated an emphatic win (42:19) in the reverse fixture with Kelly Vollebregt enjoying a flawless night with nine goals from as many attempts
  • the Netherlands impressed in the double-header against Switzerland over the past couple of rounds with two wins
  • Henrik Signell's squad are already qualified for the final tournament; they are one of five teams with still a perfect four-from-four record in the qualifiers
  • no national team scored more goals (142) than the Netherlands in the qualifiers so far

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20260407 WEURO26 Preview ITA Quote Alvarez
We approach this final stage of qualification for the EHF EURO 2026 with the utmost motivation and enthusiasm: the opportunity to bring the women's national team to a new area of ​​the country, like Giuliano in Naples. We want to give all handball fans — and sports enthusiasts in general — the opportunity to share a unique experience that allows us to face a world-class team like the Netherlands and continue the development of our global and comprehensive project, which began in 2024 with the arrival of President Podini.
Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez
Head coach, Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland

Thursday 9 April, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina are yet to play at an EHF EURO final tournament
  • they are last in group 2 with two points, Italy are on two as well but have a better goal difference, while Switzerland are ahead of them with four points
  • Switzerland celebrated a double-digit victory (35:19) in the reverse fixture in Winterthur with Tabea Schmid netting eight times
  • the Swiss team suffered back-to-back defeats in their double-header against the Netherlands
  • Switzerland will all but a secure a ticket for the final tournament if they win on Thursday

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20260407 WEURO26 Preview SUI Quote Baumann
The matches in recent weeks have given us a lot of confidence because we have seen what we are capable of as a team. Now it’s about bringing that energy onto the court in Bosnia. Playing away will be intense and emotional, but these are exactly the kinds of games that help us grow together. If we fight for each other and stick to our game plan, we can achieve an important result.
Era Baumann
Left wing, Switzerland
20260407 WEURO26 Preview Montenegro Text

GROUP 4

Highlight Match: Portugal vs Montenegro

Thursday 9 April, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Portugal have a young squad, with the 21-year-old Carmen Figueiredo as one of the key players
  • Portugal aim to secure back-to-back EHF EURO appearances for the first time
  • Carmen Figueiredo is averaging more than five goals scored per match in the qualifiers and the left back has scored 22 goals in total
  • José António Silva's squad is sitting in third place with the same number of points (four) as the Faroe Islands who are in second, while Montenegro are on top with six points
  • Montenegro recorded a win (29:22) in the reverse fixture in Podgorica when Djurdjina Jaukovic scored eight goals
  • Djurdjina Jaukovic is one of the top scorers in the qualifiers, with 40 goals

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GROUP 5

Lithuania vs Serbia

Thursday 9 April, 18:40 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Lithuania have lost all four matches in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • Herlander Silva's squad is one of two teams in the qualifiers without a point after four rounds
  • Lithuania conceded 139 goals so far, the most for any team in the qualifiers
  • Serbia noted a high-scoring win (42:33) in the reverse fixture in Beograd with Katarina Krpez-Slezák scoring 11 goals, who is the top scorer in the squad with 27 goals
  • Serbia are tied with Ukraine on four points, but the former are sitting in second place thanks to better goal difference

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photos © Peter Spark/FAP (main); Stefan Ivanovic (in-text)

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