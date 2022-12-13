Montpellier secure play-off ticket while Presov take first win
“Who is going to be able to beat Montpellier?” is a question that might only find its answer in 2023. For the sixth time in as many games in the group phase, the French side came out victorious, booking its play-offs ticket along the way.
But, if Montpellier are through, the other three tickets are still very much undecided. Thanks to their first win of the season in the European League, Presov can still very much hope for a play-off berth, as the Slovakian side is now only two points behind Benfica.
In the battle for second place, Göppingen took their revenge and the head to head goal difference could be meaningful at the end of the group phase. After losing by one at home last week, the German side turned things around in Schaffhausen tonight.
GROUP A
TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Fejer B.A.L. Veszprem (HUN) 22:20 (12:11)
After six rounds, Presov have finally managed to win a game in the European League. After losing at Veszprem last week, the Slovakian side took its revenge at home tonight. They were consistently on top of the scoreboard, thanks to Oliver Rabek’s excellent performance (8 goals), but the hosts never managed to shake off their opponent's resistance. Igor Chupryna pulled out a couple of important saves in the last minutes, keeping Presov’s hopes alive for a qualification.
Unfortunately, in the second half we missed a lot of shots and the goalkeeper of Tatran was very good. We fought hard until the end of the game, but we did not manage to equalize the score. If you score 20 goals, it is not enough to win the match.
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) 30:35 (17:17)
Göppingen were hungry for revenge after losing by one at home last week against Schaffhausen. The German side left their hosts with no chance, taking a four goals lead early on, thanks to Kevin Gulliksen’s offensive efficiency. While Schaffhausen, powered by a perfect Donat Bartok (8 goals) made the score even at the break, Göppingen picked up where they left off when they came back on the court. Jon Andersen netted five times in the second half so his team could take back the momentum, and never letting it go to the final siren.
There was not enough aggressiveness from our side. Our mistakes invited Göppingen to do easy goals.
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs SL Benfica (POR) 33:27 (16:12)
Despite missing key players like Hugo Descat, Stas Skube, Diego Simonet and Karl Konan, Montpellier took a sixth straight victory and booked their play-off ticket. Like in Lisbon last week, Charles Bolzinger played a big role in this victory, stopping 12 shots while Kylian Villeminot netted 10 times. The French side increased its advantage little by little, and if Benfica displayed some resistance in the first half, the Portuguese side had to admit defeat well before the final whistle.