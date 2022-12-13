Montpellier secure play-off ticket while Presov take first win

“Who is going to be able to beat Montpellier?” is a question that might only find its answer in 2023. For the sixth time in as many games in the group phase, the French side came out victorious, booking its play-offs ticket along the way.

But, if Montpellier are through, the other three tickets are still very much undecided. Thanks to their first win of the season in the European League, Presov can still very much hope for a play-off berth, as the Slovakian side is now only two points behind Benfica.

In the battle for second place, Göppingen took their revenge and the head to head goal difference could be meaningful at the end of the group phase. After losing by one at home last week, the German side turned things around in Schaffhausen tonight.