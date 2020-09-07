More heavyweights enter last qualification round

Less than 40 hours after the final whistle in the last match of the EHF European League Men Qualification Round 1 the competition progresses at a high pace as the draw for the last qualification round before the group phase will take place on Tuesday.

The draw will be conducted at the EHF headquarters in Vienna and starts on Tuesday 8 September at 11:00 CEST.

Big clubs set to enter the arena

SL Benfica and MT Melsungen, two strong candidates for the group phase, took an exit already in the first round. Read in the qualification round 1 liveblog how the dramatic action unfolded last weekend.

More European heavyweights and former EHF Champions League regulars are set to enter the arena in qualification round 2.

The 15 clubs advancing from the first round will join nine teams which were directly seeded for this phase, including two Bundesliga clubs and former winners of the competition’s forerunner, the EHF Cup: Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin.

There are also two EHF Champions League titles to be found among these teams as Montpellier Handball raised the most coveted trophy in European club handball twice in 2003 and 2018.

Two pots, no country protection

The teams will be divided into two pots for the draw and there will be no country protection applied, which means that two teams from the same country can meet each other.

The draw will be streamed live on the EHF European League Facebook page and YouTube channel. Fans will also be able to follow the draw in detail in the liveblog by EHFTV commentator Chris O’Reilly.

All handball fans can be looking forward to the first leg matches on 22 September, followed by the second leg on 29 September. From this phase onward all matches in the EHF European League Men will be played on Tuesdays in two time slots - either at 18:45 or at 20:45 CEST (CET).

Pot 1

RK Nexe (CRO)

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)

GOG (DEN)

BM Benidorm (ESP)

Montpellier Handball (FRA)

Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Füchse Berlin (GER)

Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

HC Metalurg (MKD)

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA (POL)

Sporting CP (POR)

Pot 2

Fivers (AUT)

Skjern Handbold (DEN)

TTH Holstebro (DEN)

Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös (HUN)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

Dobrogea Sud Constanta (ROU)

HC CSKA (RUS)

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)

Pfadi Winterthur (SUI)

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE)